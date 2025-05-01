Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1

9-1-1 Season 8 E16: "The Last Alarm" Preview: Honoring a Fallen Hero

The 118 pays its respects to Bobby and Athena helps a grieving mother in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1, S08E16: "The Last Alarm."

As if losing Peter Krause's Bobby Nash wasn't already a ten-ton punch to the feels, fans of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear's 9-1-1 had to wait two weeks to see what the fallout of his tragic death would be. On the plus side, it's given them (and the cast and production team) a chance to cycle through the stages of grief – and throw out the occasional theory about how a return could work (with the Doctor Odyssey one being our favorite). As you're about to see from the following official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for S08E16: "The Last Alarm," the loss continues to tear through the 118. But even as final respects are being paid to her husband, Athena (Angela Bassett) helps a grieving mother discover the truth about the death of their child.

9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16: "The Last Alarm" Preview

9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16: "The Last Alarm" – Following the tragic events at the lab, the 118 must come together to lay their fallen hero to rest. Meanwhile, despite her own grief, Athena (Angela Bassett) re-investigates the death of a child to help a grieving mother.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense, and uplifting at the same time.

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. Created by Murphy, Falchuk, and Showrunner Minear, ABC's 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, Brad Buecker, Kristen Reidel, Lyndsey Beaulieu, Ted Griffen, and Robert M. Williams also executive-produce.

