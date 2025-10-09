Posted in: Conventions, Events, HBO, Max, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set for Jan 18th; Teaser Released

Premiering Jan. 18th, here's the teaser trailer for HBO's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Article Summary A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO and Max on January 18th, 2025.

Peter Claffey stars as Ser Duncan the Tall, with Dexter Sol Ansell playing Egg, his squire.

The official teaser trailer debuted during New York Comic Con 2025, sparking major anticipation.

Set 100 years before Game of Thrones, the series explores new adventures in Westeros.

As promised, New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 saw the release of an official teaser trailer for writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Set to premiere on HBO (and available to stream on HBO Max) on Sunday, January 18th, the six-episode season will drop new episodes weekly on Sundays. Now, here's a look at what you need to know…

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially wrapped, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How To Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer, Danny Webb (The Regime, The Dig) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, and more.

In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer, with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

