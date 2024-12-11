Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: christmas, motown

A Motown Christmas: Your Preview/Viewing Guide to NBC's Special

Hosted by Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey, here's your preview/viewing guide for NBC's A Motown Christmas: a sneak peek, images, and more!

The holiday specials continue to roll on, with NBC celebrating the legacy of Motown with the two-hour holiday special, A Motown Christmas. Set to hit screens tonight at 9 pm ET/PT (and the next day on Peacock), we've got your viewing guide to what you can expect from the showcase of iconic Motown legends as they perform holiday favorites and Hitsville U.S.A. classics alongside today's biggest stars – performing exclusive solos, unexpected duets, and exciting group medleys in a riveting night of music. What follows is a rundown of what you can expect, along with a sneak peek (above), an extensive image gallery of who's who for tonight's special, and so much more!

With Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey and an 11-piece live band led by Emmy Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor, tonight's special includes performances featuring more than 25 Motown hits, performed by Robinson, Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and The Temptations.

In addition, contemporary stars will pay tribute to iconic Motown hits, with artists such as Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Halle Bailey, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, mgk, October London, Pentatonix, and a world-exclusive performance from the Broadway company MJ the Musical.

From chart-topping hits such as "ABC," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Dancing in the Streets," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "My Girl," "Reach Out (I'll be There)," and "Tears of a Clown", plus "Stop (In the Name of Love)," "Superstition" and many more, NBC's A Motown Christmas is set to be an iconic celebration of timeless classics. Here's a look at what Robinson and Bailey had to share about the legacy of Motown while visiting with The Jennifer Hudson Show:

NBC's A Motown Christmas is executive produced by Suzanne de Passe and Madison Jones of De Passe Jones Entertainment and Debbie Allen. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron are executive producers for SpringHill. Joe Braswell and Steve Barry are executive producers on behalf of Kelchris, which has an overall deal with SpringHill. Courtney Whitaker is a co-executive producer for SpringHill. Leon Knoles will direct. Steve Berman and Bruce Resnikoff are executive producers for Motown Records/Universal Music Group.

