Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Official Trailer, Key Art Released

Times are looking pretty tough for the BAU in the official trailer for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18, set for May 8th.

Article Summary The BAU faces deadly new threats in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18, premiering May 8th on Paramount+.

Season 18 picks up six months after the Sicarius Killer attack, with Elias Voit still part of the conspiracy.

Tension escalates as the BAU teams up with unpredictable allies against online terror threats.

Expect intense drama with Dr. Spencer Reid's return and new cast member Aimee Garcia.

When Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution returns on May 8th, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. To say that things are looking pretty brutal heading into the new season would be an understatement – and while the official trailer released today looks great, it didn't do a whole lot to calm our nerves. You can check out the best look yet at the show's return above, and here's a look at the new key art poster that was released:

Here's a look back at the official teaser trailer that was released earlier this month, along with the preview images that have been released for the upcoming season so far:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

