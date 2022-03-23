A Very British Scandal: Claire Foy & Paul Bettany Clash In Trailer

The mere mention of Claire Foy & Paul Bettany starring in a drama series together, especially a dark period piece, could excite most anyone, but a date and trailer for the series would make it even better. Luckily, Prime Video shared the premiere date and official trailer for the historical British drama A Very British Scandal and we've got all the info you need down below the stunning key art of Foy & Bettany's characters.

Written by Sarah Phelps (The Pale Horse, Dublin Murders), A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke (Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Foy), one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th century. Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media.

A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of postwar Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. Like her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that reveled in her fall from grace.

Produced by Blueprint Pictures, A Very British Scandal will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Sony Pictures Television is the international distributor and brokered the deal with Amazon Studios. Foy and Bettany electrify the screen in the official trailer & they'll be even better when the scandalous true story launches on Prime Video on April 22.