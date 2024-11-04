Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: invincible fight girl, Toonami

Adult Swim Shares Invincible Fight Girl Premiere on YouTube for Free

Adult Swim released the premiere episode of Executive Producer Juston Gordon-Montgomery's Invincible Fight Girl for free - and here it is!

If you didn't get a chance to check out the two-episode debut of Executive Producer Juston Gordon-Montgomery and Cartoon Network Studios' Invincible Fight Girl… what's wrong with you?!? Sorry… give us a second… it's just that after two episodes, the animated series has already proven itself to be more than worthy of carrying the title of being an Adult Swim show. To make getting in on the series a little easier, Cartoon Network's ever-expanding late-night programming block is offering not just a look at the first episode but the entire first episode, "I Am" – and that's waiting for you above.

Set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle – it's a way of life – Andy assumes the wrestling alias "Fight Girl" and embarks on a journey to make a name for herself. Along the way, Andy is joined by cynical retired champ Aunt P, the endearingly innocent wrestling analyst-in-the-making Mikey, and the unscrupulous Craig, who is always scheming ways to find a profit from wrestling. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve her dreams of wrestling dominance, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.

"As Adult Swim has expanded, so have the sorts of titles we can offer audiences. 'Invincible Fight Girl' is an outstanding example of that – it blends engaging storytelling with just incredible animation and direction," shared Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen when the series premiere news was first released. "This series is a testament to Juston's creativity and talent, with a series that's funny and thrilling, and also super inspiring." Stemming from Cartoon Network Studios, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl is executive-produced by Gordon-Montgomery and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), with Bryan Newton serving as Supervising Producer. After the animated series debuts next month with back-to-back episodes, the following weeks will see one new episode released every Saturday (with new episodes also streaming on Sundays on Max).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!