Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Trailer Offers "Ooodles" of Awesomeness

Here's a look at the official trailer for Cartoon Network Studios, Max, and Adam Muto's animated series Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake.

Last month, viewers were treated to a sneak preview of Cartoon Network Studios, Max, and showrunner & executive producer Adam Muto's 10-episode animated series Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. Now – with only two weeks to go until the streaming series hits our screens – we're getting a look at the adventures ahead in the form of an official trailer that is an assault on your senses in all of the best ways possible. And let's be honest – isn't the world just a little bit better when the "Adventure Time" universe is actively in our lives?

With the animated series set to hit on August 31st, here's a look at the official trailer for Max's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, followed by the official overview and the sneak preview that was released last month:

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.

"'Adventure Time' truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process," said Billy Wee, SVP, Comedy and Original Animation, Max, when the news of the series was first announced. "We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world class team." Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added, "'Adventure Time' broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands, and magical worlds."

