AEW Collision Review: Dynasty Go-Home Show Already Ruined PPV

The Chadster reviews AEW Collision and explains why this Dynasty go-home show proves Tony Khan doesn't understand the wrestling business AT ALL! 😡🤮💔

The Chadster had to suffer through another episode of AEW Collision last night, and it was literally the worst thing The Chadster has ever seen on television. 😠 Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and this go-home show before Dynasty proves it beyond any shadow of doubt. 🙄💩

AEW Collision started with a tag team match featuring Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii against Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. 😒 The match was full of hard-hitting moves and strong style wrestling that's so disrespectful to the way WWE has taught fans how proper wrestling should look. 😤

Fletcher and Takeshita won with a tombstone piledriver and a ProtoDriver, which is just so unnecessarily dangerous compared to WWE's safer, more comforting style. 🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

Next, Mark Briscoe defeated Max Caster in what was advertised as a "Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge." 🙄 The match was over almost immediately with Briscoe hitting his Jay Driller finisher. 😑

This kind of quick match is just Tony Khan trying to cheese The Chadster off because WWE knows how to properly build a match with the right length and psychology. 💔 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

PAC faced Cash Wheeler in a match that included interference from Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Dax Harwood, and Cope. 🤮 The match ended with PAC winning via crucifix pin after all kinds of chaos. 🙄

This is typical AEW booking, with unnecessary interference and spotfests instead of storytelling. 😤 The Chadster bets Triple H would book this so much better, with properly timed commercial breaks and more rest holds. 🥺 Cash Wheeler has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by participating in this garbage. 💔

Top Flight defeated CRU (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) in another spotfest that made The Chadster throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. 😡

After The Chadster's White Claw exploded against the screen, Keighleyanne came in and started yelling about "the fifth time this week" and how The Chadster needs to "get help for his AEW obsession." 😒 The Chadster tried to explain that Tony Khan owes him for the White Claw, but Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😠 This is all Tony Khan's fault for ruining The Chadster's marriage! 💔

There was a backstage segment with Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron that was so poorly acted that The Chadster couldn't believe it. 😫 WWE would never air something so amateurish! 🤦‍♂️ Later, Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander had another awkward segment that didn't build any real excitement for their upcoming match. In WWE, wrestlers come out to the ring and cut basically the same promo four weeks in a row to build feuds. And WWE plays clips from the previous week's promo before this week's promo, and then plays clips of this week's promo throughout the week on WWE Raw and SmackDown. 😑

Mike Bailey defeated Dralistico in a match that featured too many kicks and high-flying moves. 😤 This is the kind of match that indie fans love but true wrestling fans (like The Chadster) know is just disrespectful to the business. 🙄

Ricochet attacking Bailey afterward is just another example of a former WWE talent literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 💔 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

The main event saw Julia Hart and Athena defeat Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron when Julia made Harley tap out. 🙄 The match had way too many spots and kickouts, which is not how WWE has taught us wrestling should be. 😡

The crowd was chanting "This is awesome" and "AEW" which just shows how brainwashed AEW fans are. 🤦‍♂️ Nothing on AEW Collision is awesome compared to the masterpieces Triple H gives us every week on WWE programming. 💯

Last night, after watching AEW Collision, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😨 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the parking lot of the Peoria Civic Center when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in The Chadster's rearview mirror! 😱

He was wearing the same clothes as the wrestlers on AEW Collision and kept changing between Hobbs' gear, Mercedes' outfit, and Athena's attire. 🤢 Tony Khan started chasing The Chadster through the arena, throwing White Claws at The Chadster while yelling booking decisions for Dynasty! 😭

The worst part was when Tony Khan cornered The Chadster in the ring and forced The Chadster to watch highlights from AEW Collision on the big screen while "All Star" by Smash Mouth played in reverse. 😰 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat with Keighleyanne asking why The Chadster was mumbling "Tony Khan" in his sleep again. 😳

Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional! 😠

This episode of AEW Collision was a complete failure as a go-home show before Dynasty. 🤮 Nothing about it made The Chadster want to watch the pay-per-view, and The Chadster is certain all objective wrestling fans feel the same. 😤

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "AEW's build to Dynasty is like watching a child try to build a sandcastle during high tide. Tony Khan doesn't understand the fundamentals of promotion that Vince McMahon perfected decades ago." 💯 That's why Kevin Nash has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏆

If you're a real wrestling fan, you'll skip AEW Dynasty tonight and instead watch replays of WrestleMania or old episodes of Raw. 👍 Tony Khan doesn't deserve your money or attention for this garbage. 🙄

The Chadster is going to spend this afternoon drinking White Claws in his Mazda Miata with Smash Mouth blasting to cleanse his palate of the awful taste AEW Collision left. 🚗🍹🎵

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

