AEW Collision Review: WWE Triumphs Despite AEW's Shenanigans

The Chadster endures AEW Collision and its disrespect to WWE. 🤼‍♂️💢 Read why The Chadster thinks AEW is the pits and Tony Khan owes him big time! 🚘🍹

💢 OH, the Agony of AEW Collision! 💢 🤼‍♂️📢 Hey there, dedicated disciples of The Chadster here for another dose of real talk about the state of wrestling. Last night, AEW Collision hit the airwaves, and *gasp*, it was as horrible as The Chadster anticipated. 🙄 Like a scratched Smash Mouth CD playing the saddest tune, each match and segment felt like a personal affront to The Chadster, concocted by the one and only… Tony Khan. 👎 But let's dive into this so-called "championship" fest and see how AEW continues to be the bane of professional wrestling.🤦‍♂️

The evening's blasphemy begins with Eddie Kingston defending his Continental Crown Championship against "Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith. After some back-and-forth, Kingston retained his title. But wait, there's more! After the match, Tony Schiavone announces Bryan Keith is "All Elite" in a clear dig at WWE, and Kingston—hugs him? 🤬 Literally stabbing Triple H right in the back!

Next, we've got Bryan Danielson grappling with Hechicero, a supposed Mexican wrestling gem. Danielson's win was overshadowed by post-match chaos. What the heck, Tony Khan? 🤷‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

FTW Champion HOOK goes against Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum and, of course, beats the odds. The Chadster bets EVEN HIS MAZDA MIATA that if it was a WWE superstar in that scenario, the crowd would have booed! 😖 Very unfair.

Mark Briscoe's moment of reflection? Ruined by Malakai Black threatening to erase Briscoe's existence. 🙄 Spoiler: WWE did the 'erase from history' angle first, and better.

Serena "The Professor" Deeb schools Queen Aminata and makes her tap. Umm, Serena? The Chadster would like to give YOU a lesson in loyalty to WWE!

Swerve Strickland blabs about Black History Month while targeting Hangman Adam Page for his championship delusions. 🧐 The Chadster respects that, but doesn't Swerve think WWE would be a better example than AEW? That's why he mentioned Ron Simmons and Kofi Kingston, trademarked WWE Superstars.

Red Velvet secured a swift victory against VertVixen. The disrespect continues as they push people with half of the charisma of any WWE wrestler. 😑

Lastly, a nail-biter trios match that saw Daniel Garcia & FTR snag a win over The Patriarchy. But The Chadster was too distracted by thoughts of how WWE does it better to care. 🏆

Now, onto why The Chadster is particularly cheesed off: AEW is ridiculing WWE during its PR turmoil! The unfair fan backlash to The Rock's main event takeover at WrestleMania from Cody Rhodes is a serious matter, yet AEW Collision makes a mockery of the situation. Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Tony Khan has NO honor, reveling in another company's issues. Auughh man! So unfair!

And, JUST to highlight The Chadster's frustration, while watching AEW Collision, The Chadster actually threw his White Claw seltzer 🍹😡 at the TV! Guess what? Not only did Tony Khan owe The Chadster a White Claw, but also an apology for all the spousal grief! When The Chadster sought sympathy from Keighleyanne, she was far too busy texting that guy Gary 🔓📱 to recognize Tony Khan as the root of all this chaos!

In conclusion, AEW Collision was exactly what The Chadster expected: a total slap in the face to WWE and The Chadster's sensibilities. While AEW continues their parade of showboating and shameless tactics, The Chadster remains steadfast in upholding the true essence of professional wrestling, as personified by WWE. If only Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger could see the travesty that is Tony Khan's obsession with ruining wrestling… And The Chadster's life. 😤🤬

Until the next post, remember: The Chadster is here to serve the unvarnished truth about the so-called "wrestling" that is AEW. And The Chadster will keep driving his Mazda Miata 🚘💨, sipping on White Claw 🍹, and standing by Smash Mouth's timeless wisdom: "The years start coming, and they don't stop coming." Just like Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster. 😒🎶 #WWEForever

