Willow Nightingale Puts Mercedes Moné Through Table on AEW Dynamite

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 Willow Nightingale put Mercedes Moné THROUGH A TABLE on AEW Dynamite last night! Tony Khan is deliberately trying to bury former WWE Superstars to make AEW look good. What is wrong with this guy?!?

Article Summary Willow Nightingale powerbombed Mercedes Moné through a table on AEW Dynamite.

The Chadster accuses Tony Khan of undermining former WWE stars.

Tensions boiled over during a contract signing leading to a table-smashing finale.

Outraged, The Chadster calls for a boycott of AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

Hey there, true wrestling fans! The Chadster's back with another dose of unbiased wrestling journalism, and let The Chadster tell you, this latest development from the world of AEW is enough to make The Chadster's blood boil. 🤬🤬🤬 Last night on AEW Dynamite, we witnessed a contract signing for the upcoming TBS Championship match at Double or Nothing between Willow Nightingale and "The CEO" Mercedes Moné. 💅💅💅Now, The Chadster has to give credit where credit is due: Renee Paquette did a fantastic job introducing the two competitors. It reminded The Chadster of Renee's incredible work in WWE, which, as you all know, is the only real wrestling company. 💪💪💪

Willow came out with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. 👽👽👽 The Chadster's gotta say, Stokely Hathaway is a talented manager, and it's a shame he's wasting his time with this disrespectful company. 🙄🙄🙄 Anyway, they all sat down at a table, like they were about to have a civilized discussion. Ha! As if anything in AEW could ever be considered civilized. 😤😤😤 Willow started talking about how much she respects Mercedes and her career, but how important the TBS Championship is to her. She went on and on about the legacy of the title and how it represents the best of professional wrestling. 🙄🙄🙄 Like The Chadster hasn't heard all this AEW propaganda before. 🥱🥱🥱

Then Mercedes had her turn to speak. 🎤🎤🎤 She basically said that Willow's accomplishments are nothing compared to hers. 💅💅💅 She talked about how she was "changing the industry" back in 2013 while Willow was still in training. The Chadster remembers 2013 well. It was a simpler time when WWE was at the top of the wrestling world, and AEW was just a twinkle in Tony Khan's evil eye. 😈😈😈

Things started to get heated when Willow pointed out that the last time they wrestled, she walked away as champion, and Mercedes didn't walk out at all. 🔥🔥🔥 Oh, The Chadster sees what you're doing there, Tony Khan! Trying to make Mercedes look weak to push this Willow Nightingale? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬🤬🤬

And then, the unthinkable happened. Mercedes slapped Willow right across the face! 😱😱😱 The Chadster almost choked on his White Claw! She then tried to hit Willow with the TBS Championship, but Willow ducked. And then, Willow hit Mercedes with her finisher, the Doctor Bomb, and sent her crashing through the table! 💥💥💥

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about this whole segment! AEW has the nerve to somehow make Mercedes Moné, a former WWE Superstar, the heel in this matchup with an AEW star? This is a clear attempt to get Moné to elevate Nightingale to the level of a WWE Superstar, and The Chadster won't stand for it. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 It's like Tony Khan is personally trying to sabotage everything WWE has ever done!

This whole thing got The Chadster so worked up that The Chadster had to take a break from the absolute trainwreck that is AEW and cleanse his palate with some classic WWE contract signings on Peacock. 🦚🦚🦚 The Chadster's talking about the Pandemic Era, folks. The golden age of wrestling, when there were no disrespectful fans in the arena to mess up the show. 💪💪💪 Watching those legendary showdowns got The Chadster so pumped up that The Chadster ripped off his shirt, feeling the power of The Chadster's sculpted twelve-pack abs, and started belting out some Smash Mouth. "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play!" 🎤🎤🎤 The Chadster was feeling it, readers! 🔥🔥🔥

Unfortunately, The Chadster's neighbors weren't as enthusiastic about The Chadster's impromptu karaoke session. 👮👮👮 They called the police again. The Chadster tried to explain that it was all Tony Khan's fault for making The Chadster so agitated, but they didn't want to hear it. 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster is telling you, true wrestling fans, this whole thing is just another example of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster. He's deliberately trying to drive The Chadster insane with these ridiculous storylines, and now he's paying off the cops in The Chadster's town too! 🤬🤬🤬

In conclusion, AEW's attempt to make Mercedes Moné a heel is a slap in the face to WWE, the wrestling business, and, most importantly, The Chadster. 😤😤😤 Don't fall for Tony Khan's tricks! Under no circumstances should you watch AEW Double or Nothing on PPV in two weeks, and you shouldn't watch any of the AEW shows until then because you might be tempted. Leave it to The Chadster and his unbiased journalism to tell you what happened. The Chadster will be here, bravely reporting from the front lines of the wrestling war, even if it means enduring another two weeks of Tony Khan's shenanigans. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬

