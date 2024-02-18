Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, opinion, preview

Doctor Who: BBC Making Sure BFF Disney+ Knows Who's The Boss?

Check out the BBC & Disney+'s teaser posters for the return of Doctor Who this May - a case of "One of These Things Is Not Like the Other."

Article Summary Doctor Who teams up with Disney+ for global streaming, stirring some fan concerns over the show keeping its "Britishness".

New teaser posters for May 2024 release highlight collaboration between BBC and Disney+ for the iconic series.

Russell T. Davies returns with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson leading Doctor Who's anticipated new run.

Cast sees Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Indira Varma, and more set to star.

Okay, just so there's no confusion? We're just having a little fun, and we're sure that there are legal/rights issues that come into play… so relax! It's just that – with about three months to go until the first season of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who – we've reached that point when "The Mouse" is going to be letting the world know that it's the exclusive streaming home to the long-running show for a good chunk of the globe (minus BBC and BBC iPlayer, of course). We saw some glimmers of it during the 60th-anniversary episodes, but RTD admitted that Disney's big Doctor Who push begins with the new seasons. Of course, ever since the news was announced, there were a whole lot of folks across the pond who were afraid that a show that is set across all of time & space would lose its "Britishness" now that The Mouse is writing checks – so much so that it was an issue that RTD and the show's producers needed to address.

So with that in mind, we had to laugh when we saw the key art posters that were released earlier today for the show's May 2024 return – we're talking a clear case of "One of These Things Is Not Like the Other." On the left, we've got the messaging, followed by a BBC/Doctor Who logo at the bottom – clearly posted by the BBC. But the one on the right? Well, we need to know that it's the BBC presenting this before we get to the messaging – followed by the logo, and then underneath that, "May 2024" and the Disney+ logo next to each other.

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day for Season 1, with Doctor Who set to return to BBC, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens in May 2024:

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Season 1 & Season 2

A big update on Christmas Day, with the official teaser & press release for Season 1 confirming Yasmin Finney returning as Rose Noble. Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!