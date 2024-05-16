Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Malakai Black Violates Adam Copeland's Marriage on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black stealing Adam Copeland's wedding ring is a travesty! 😡 Find out why this is a direct attack on WWE and The Chadster’s own marriage! So unfair! 🥺

Article Summary Malakai Black shocks fans by stealing Adam Copeland's wedding ring on AEW Dynamite.

AEW escalates violence with a barbed wire cage match challenge at Double or Nothing.

Chadster outraged by AEW's edgy stunts, undermining WWE's superior storytelling.

Tony Khan accused of personal attacks on Chadster's life, mirroring on-screen antics.

Welcome, wrestling fans, to another edition of The Chadster's totally unbiased journalistic reporting! 🍻 Today, The Chadster is far from thrilled and, to be honest, downright cheesed off. 😡 Why? Because AEW has once again shown blatant disrespect to the wrestling business and WWE by orchestrating a ridiculous and outlandish segment on AEW Dynamite. This time, it's about Malakai Black stealing Adam Copeland's wedding ring and then accepting his challenge for a barbed wire cage match at AEW Double or Nothing in two weeks. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Alright, let The Chadster break it down for you all. Last night on AEW Dynamite, the TNT Champion, "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland, walked out to the stage to challenge Malakai Black of the House of Black for a match at Double or Nothing. 👊💍 As Copeland was making his majestic entrance, he was ambushed by House of Black's minions: Brody King and Buddy Matthews. They assaulted Copeland, dragging him down the ramp and throwing him into the steel ring steps. Like, come on! Could you be more blatant with the ambush tactics, AEW? So disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🌟

Things only went downhill from there for Copeland. Malakai Black slowly walked to the ring with an aura of evil that only AEW fans seem to appreciate for some reason. With Copeland held down by Brody and Buddy, Black delivered a chilling message and ordered Matthews to take Copeland's wedding ring. This was seriously a low blow. The Chadster could almost see Triple H cringing 😖 because having a wrestler's personal property stolen in the ring is just unfathomable.

As if that wasn't enough, they set up chairs against an unconscious Copeland in the turnbuckle for Brody King to smash him further. Thankfully, Kyle O'Reilly ran down to provide some assistance, but even his heroics fell flat thanks to the overwhelming numbers. Kyle was taken out by a combination of Brody's lariat and Black's deadly thrust kick. The House of Black bashing Copeland from all angles is a new level of violence that Taz disturbingly praised. Gross.

Let's be real for a moment, okay? A barbed wire cage match? This kind of barbarism is nothing but AEW's juvenile attempt at shock value. It pales in comparison to WWE's more mature Extreme Rules matches, which always manage to maintain a level of sophistication and storytelling. AEW just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and why WWE reigns supreme. 🤷‍♂️

After the grotesque beatdown, Black proudly displayed Copeland's wedding ring backstage and delivered another pompous speech, accepting the challenge for a barbed wire cage match at Double or Nothing. He even added the clause that if he wins, Copeland would have to bend the knee to the House of Black. It's just such a desperate attempt to seem edgy and hardcore. 🙄

So here's where The Chadster got into some real-life troubles. After watching Copeland lose his wedding ring, The Chadster was reminded of his own tangled marital woes. The Chadster tried to talk to Keighleyanne about this, explaining how Black stealing Copeland's wedding ring is obviously a direct shot at The Chadster's marriage. But as usual, she just ignored The Chadster and went back to texting that guy Gary. It's so infuriating! 😠 Doesn't Keighleyanne realize that Tony Khan is using AEW segments to interfere in The Chadster's life? Tony Khan is clearly violating bro code, and so is that guy Gary by texting another man's wife. The audacity! The Chadster seriously wants both of them to back off.

In conclusion, this stunt by AEW is just another instance of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, and it's downright disrespectful to the professional wrestling business that WWE has graciously built. 😤 So please, dear readers, don't be fooled by Tony Khan's tricks. Whatever you do, do not watch AEW Double or Nothing on PPV in two weeks, and avoid AEW shows until then, for your own sake. Leave it to The Chadster and The Chadster's unbiased journalism to tell you what happens. Stay tuned, and trust only the truly unbiased reports from The Chadster. 🍻

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!