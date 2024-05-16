Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Darby Allin Returns on AEW Dynamite, Joins Team AEW Against Elite

The Chadster is cheesed off! 😠 Darby Allin returned on Dynamite to join Team AEW against The Elite, but it's just another trick by Tony Khan! 😒

🚨🚨🚨 Auughh man! The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! 😠😠😠 AEW Dynamite last night was a total disaster, and it's all Tony Khan's fault as usual. 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster welcomes you all to his latest unbiased wrestling report, but he has to warn you right away that Darby Allin returned at the end of the show to join Team AEW at Double or Nothing. 😱😱😱 And get this: Darby had a broken foot and got hit by a bus, but he recovered just in time for the PPV? Come on, Tony Khan, The Chadster wasn't born yesterday! Clearly, Darby's doctors must be on your payroll! 💰💰💰

The Chadster watched in disgust as AEW Dynamite recapped Eddie Kingston putting his NJPW title on the line and losing to Gabe Kidd thanks to interference from The Elite. 🤬🤬🤬 Jack Perry and The Young Bucks cut a backstage promo bragging about taking out Tony Khan and Kenny Omega, proving they're nothing but a bunch of disrespectful punks who don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤😤😤

But the worst part of the night was the main event, where Kazuchika Okada defended the AEW Continental Championship against Dax Harwood. 🤢🤢🤢 The Chadster had to watch in horror as these two unworthy competitors flippy-flopped all over the ring with their "workrate" and "in-ring storytelling." 🤮🤮🤮 Okada even resorted to using the title belt behind the ref's back like a coward. Is this what wrestling has come to under Tony Khan's reign of terror? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😭😭😭

And then, after the match, The Elite attacked Dax Harwood like the bunch of goons they are. Cash Wheeler and Bryan Danielson tried to make the save, but they were outnumbered. That is, until Darby Allin's music hit and he ran in with his skateboard to even the odds. 🛹🛹🛹 The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes! How dare Darby Allin recover from his injuries just to cheese off The Chadster and help Tony Khan's vendetta against WWE? 🤯🤯🤯

The Chadster was so angry that he chucked his White Claw seltzer right at the TV, but it bounced off and flew out an open window, hitting that dang neighborhood dog again. 🐶🐶🐶 The Chadster tried to apologize, but the dog leapt through the window and started chasing The Chadster through the house! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ The Chadster barely escaped by locking himself in the bathroom. And let The Chadster tell you, that dog definitely looked like it was on Tony Khan's payroll with how it was coming after The Chadster! 💸💸💸

This whole thing is just another example of how Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and is booking AEW just to cheese him off. 😒😒😒 The storyline with The Elite and the AEW originals is nothing but a blatant ripoff of classic WWE faction warfare, something that Tony Khan could never hope to do as well as The Fed. 😴😴😴

In conclusion, The Chadster warns you not to fall for Tony Khan's tricks. Don't watch Double or Nothing on PPV in two weeks, and avoid all of Tony Khan's TV shows until then because you might be tempted by the promise of Darby Allin's return. 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ Leave it to The Chadster and his unbiased journalism to tell you what happens. Because if there's one thing you can count on, it's that The Chadster will always tell it like it is when it comes to Tony Khan and AEW. 😎😎😎

