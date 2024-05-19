Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

Get Cheesed Off at Last Night's AEW Collision and AEW Rampage

😡 The Chadster's blood is BOILING after watching AEW Collision & Rampage! 🤬 Tony Khan has gone too far this time! 😤 WWE fans, avert your eyes! 🙈

Article Summary The Chadster rants about AEW’s flashy style & Tony Khan's vendetta.

AEW Collision's high-flying antics & Rampage's weak storytelling irk The Chadster.

Women’s matches at AEW pale in comparison to WWE’s offerings.

"Real" wrestling fans urged to watch WWE over AEW’s "flips and no selling".

🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The Chadster just finished watching last night's episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, and let him tell you, it was a complete and utter disaster. 😖 Tony Khan has once again proven that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😠

First up, we had Will Ospreay facing off against Shane Taylor. 🙄 While Taylor showed some promise with his power moves, Ospreay's flippy-dippy style completely ruined the match. And don't even get The Chadster started on the interference from Undisputed Kingdom. 😒 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Next, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli had the audacity to cut a promo on Konosuke Takeshita. 😴 Moxley's "edgy" persona is no match for the nuanced character work in WWE, and Claudio? He literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. 😠

Moving on, we had HOOK vs. Johnny TV. 🥱 While HOOK might be impressive to the AEW faithful, he's got nothing on the true superstars in WWE. And what was with that senton from the apron onto a steel chair? 😲 Completely unnecessary and dangerous.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero was another snoozefest. 😴 The Chadster found himself checking his phone for updates on WWE during this match. 📱

Bryan Keith vs. Boulder? 🙄 Please. Keith's indie darling status might impress Tony Khan, but he wouldn't last a minute in the big leagues of WWE. 💪

And don't even get The Chadster started on Pac being laid out by Bullet Club Gold. 😡 This kind of storyline might work for the AEW fanboys, but it's nothing compared to the long-term booking and character development in WWE. 📝

Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay was another example of Tony Khan's complete disregard for the women's division. 😒 While Deeb and Jay might be talented, they're not on the same level as the women in WWE. 👸

Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster has never seen a more blatant example of Tony Khan's obsession with flips and dives. This match was an insult to the wrestling business. 😤

Orange Cassidy vs. Isiah Kassidy was another joke of a match. 🤡 Cassidy's gimmick might be funny to the AEW crowd, but it's a far cry from the serious, sports-based product that WWE delivers. 💪

The trios match with Bryan Danielson, FTR, Lance Archer, and The Righteous was a complete cluster. 😵 Too many bodies, too many moves, and not enough psychology. This is everything wrong with AEW in a nutshell. 🤼‍♂️❌

On to AEW Rampage, Kyle O'Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty was another example of Tony Khan's love for workrate over storytelling. 🙄 O'Reilly's style might impress the indie crowd, but it's not what real wrestling is about. 😤

Rush squashing Cody Chhun? 😴 Yawn. Wake The Chadster up when something interesting happens. 💤

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade was a sorry excuse for a women's match. 🙅‍♀️ If you want to see real women's wrestling, watch WWE. It's that simple. 💁‍♀️

And finally, the main event of AEW Rampage with Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens. 😡 This match had everything The Chadster hates about AEW. Flips, no selling, and a complete lack of psychology. It's an insult to the wrestling business. 😠

Folks, with AEW Double or Nothing coming up next weekend, The Chadster is in for a world of pain. 😖 Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster knows no bounds, and he's clearly booking these shows just to spite The Chadster. 😤

#AEWDoN Sunday, May 26@MGMGrand Garden Arena | Las Vegas

LIVE on PPV Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta Former Best Friends, now brutal rivals! @trentylocks challenged @orangecassidy and it has been made official – they will battle it out once again, this time LIVE at #AEWDoN! pic.twitter.com/YeQTeGAEoV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Please, if you care about The Chadster's well-being, watch as much WWE and as little AEW as possible next week. 🙏 Not just for The Chadster, but for the good of the wrestling business. 😢

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster needs a White Claw and some Smash Mouth to get through this. 🍺🎵 Until next time, true wrestling fans. 😒

