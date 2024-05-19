Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: , , ,

Get Cheesed Off at Last Night's AEW Collision and AEW Rampage

😡 The Chadster's blood is BOILING after watching AEW Collision & Rampage! 🤬 Tony Khan has gone too far this time! 😤 WWE fans, avert your eyes! 🙈

Article Summary

  • The Chadster rants about AEW’s flashy style & Tony Khan's vendetta.
  • AEW Collision's high-flying antics & Rampage's weak storytelling irk The Chadster.
  • Women’s matches at AEW pale in comparison to WWE’s offerings.
  • "Real" wrestling fans urged to watch WWE over AEW’s "flips and no selling".

🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The Chadster just finished watching last night's episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, and let him tell you, it was a complete and utter disaster. 😖 Tony Khan has once again proven that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😠

Bryan Danielson appears on AEW Collision
Bryan Danielson appears on AEW Collision

First up, we had Will Ospreay facing off against Shane Taylor. 🙄 While Taylor showed some promise with his power moves, Ospreay's flippy-dippy style completely ruined the match. And don't even get The Chadster started on the interference from Undisputed Kingdom. 😒 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Next, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli had the audacity to cut a promo on Konosuke Takeshita. 😴 Moxley's "edgy" persona is no match for the nuanced character work in WWE, and Claudio? He literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. 😠

Moving on, we had HOOK vs. Johnny TV. 🥱 While HOOK might be impressive to the AEW faithful, he's got nothing on the true superstars in WWE. And what was with that senton from the apron onto a steel chair? 😲 Completely unnecessary and dangerous.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero was another snoozefest. 😴 The Chadster found himself checking his phone for updates on WWE during this match. 📱

Bryan Keith vs. Boulder? 🙄 Please. Keith's indie darling status might impress Tony Khan, but he wouldn't last a minute in the big leagues of WWE. 💪

And don't even get The Chadster started on Pac being laid out by Bullet Club Gold. 😡 This kind of storyline might work for the AEW fanboys, but it's nothing compared to the long-term booking and character development in WWE. 📝

Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay was another example of Tony Khan's complete disregard for the women's division. 😒 While Deeb and Jay might be talented, they're not on the same level as the women in WWE. 👸

Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster has never seen a more blatant example of Tony Khan's obsession with flips and dives. This match was an insult to the wrestling business. 😤

Orange Cassidy vs. Isiah Kassidy was another joke of a match. 🤡 Cassidy's gimmick might be funny to the AEW crowd, but it's a far cry from the serious, sports-based product that WWE delivers. 💪

The trios match with Bryan Danielson, FTR, Lance Archer, and The Righteous was a complete cluster. 😵 Too many bodies, too many moves, and not enough psychology. This is everything wrong with AEW in a nutshell. 🤼‍♂️❌

On to AEW Rampage, Kyle O'Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty was another example of Tony Khan's love for workrate over storytelling. 🙄 O'Reilly's style might impress the indie crowd, but it's not what real wrestling is about. 😤

Rush squashing Cody Chhun? 😴 Yawn. Wake The Chadster up when something interesting happens. 💤

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade was a sorry excuse for a women's match. 🙅‍♀️ If you want to see real women's wrestling, watch WWE. It's that simple. 💁‍♀️

And finally, the main event of AEW Rampage with Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens. 😡 This match had everything The Chadster hates about AEW. Flips, no selling, and a complete lack of psychology. It's an insult to the wrestling business. 😠

Folks, with AEW Double or Nothing coming up next weekend, The Chadster is in for a world of pain. 😖 Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster knows no bounds, and he's clearly booking these shows just to spite The Chadster. 😤

Please, if you care about The Chadster's well-being, watch as much WWE and as little AEW as possible next week. 🙏 Not just for The Chadster, but for the good of the wrestling business. 😢

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster needs a White Claw and some Smash Mouth to get through this. 🍺🎵 Until next time, true wrestling fans. 😒

Chad McMahonAbout Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. The Chadster's legendary commitment to objectivity in journalism caused him to found The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, an elite group of wrestling journalists dedicated to exposing the evils of AEW and its belligerent leader, Tony Khan, while extolling the virtues of WWE, as any truly unbiased journalist would do. The Chadster's pursuit of truth in wrestling journalism has had a profoundly negative effect on his life, his marriage, and even his dreams, which are frequently haunted by the specter of Tony Khan. Nevertheless, he remains committed to delivering his message to what he refers to as "true wrestling fans. The greatest loves in The Chadster's life include WWE, his sweet Mazda Miata, the unparalleled tunes of musical geniuses Smash Mouth, and his wife, Keighleyanne, in that order.
