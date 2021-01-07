AEW Sets NWA Women's Title Match, More for New Years Smash Night 2

Wednesday, January 6th was a monumental day in history for a number of reasons, and one of those reasons is that wrestling fans learned what to expect from next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the second night of the two-part New Years Smash special. AEW added some matches to the show on last night's episode of Dynamite, News Years Smash Night One, and clarified some other matters. Here's what's happening on AEW Dynamite next week:
In the main event of AEW New Years Smash Night 2, Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against Brian Cage.
Chuck Taylor faces Miro next week, and if Taylor loses, he agrees to be Miro's young boy until after the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
At New Years Smash Night 2, Tay Conti challenges Serena Deeb for the NWA Championship, and she'll have the backing of the Dark Order.
Before the shocking ending of Dynamite saw the Young Bucks united with Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, just who "The Elite" referred to here was questionable. Now, it seems certain to refer to the Bullet Club revival.
Jurassic Express takes on FTR at AEW New Years Evil Night 2, with Marko Stunt taking the place of Luchasaurus in the match.
Pac will get his hands on Eddie Kingston at AEW New Years Smash Night 2.
The Inner Circle will reveal their plans for AEW in 2021 next week.
Straight out of AEW Dark, Britt Baker's The Waiting Room talk show debuts on Dynamite next week with Cody Rhodes as a guest.
AEW Dynamite airs weekly on TNT on Wednesdays at 8PM, going head to head with rival WWE NXT in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. AEW bills itself as a pro wrestling made by wrestlers for wrestling fans and has shaken up the industry by scoring big ratings and becoming the first viable competitor to WWE in decades.
