Agatha, Ralph/Pietro Deleted Scenes, WandaVision Gag Reel Released

Check out the two deleted scenes and gag reel that were posted to coincide with the WandaVision Season 1 Blu-ray/4K UHD steelbook release.

Article Summary Deleted scenes and a gag reel from WandaVision Season 1 released.

Preview of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries from the steelbook extra features.

Patti LuPone talks Agatha series on You and Me Both podcast.

Agatha spinoff reportedly set for Halloween 2024 but not confirmed.

On Monday, we had a chance to pass along a look at a behind-the-scenes featurette previewing Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – and that preview came courtesy of the WandaVision Season 1 Blu-ray/4K UHD steelbook (which is now available). But that wasn't all, because Marvel Entertainment also released a gag reel spotlighting the best of the "worst" – those great moments that usually get left on the editing room floor. But first, how about a look at two deleted scenes? We thought that might get your attention…

In the first clip, we see how Evan Peters' Ralph/Pietro is able to free himself of his ankle bracelet – before Randall Park's Agent Woo can notice. Following that, Agatha (Hahn) seems just fine – until a handsome EMY worker shows up:

Okay, now we're going to take a second to lighten the mood with a look at some of the best bloopers from the streaming series – followed by a look at what's ahead with Agatha: Darkhold Diaries:

And here's a look at Hahn, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer, and co-executive producer Mary Livanos as the trio take us on a tour of the world of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – reportedly set to hit Disney+ screens around Halloween 2024:

Stage & screen icon Patti LuPone was a guest on last week's episode of the You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton podcast with Hillary Clinton & Amber Ruffin. Covering the award-winning icon of stage & screen's career, LuPone discussed what a bonding experience it was filming the series – especially how close she and Aubrey Plaza became. During the conversation, LuPone revealed that filming the series was finished just before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked in and that it's set to be released around Halloween 2024 release (with LuPone adding a great line about needing a walker by then). Here's a look at the entire episode – with LuPone discussing the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series around the 34:05 mark:

Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

