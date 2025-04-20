Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Releases Spring 2025 English Dub Streaming Schedule

Crunchyroll rolled out its Spring 2025 English dub anime streaming schedule. which includes Fire Force, Black Butler, and many more titles.

Crunchyroll has begun rolling out English dubs for the Spring 2025 anime season. The exciting return and premiere of English dubs this week include WIND BREAKER Season 2, Fire Force Season 3, Anne Shirley, The Beginning After the End, and more, with new episodes released weekly. All episodes of the English dub for last fall's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii are now available.

Crunchyroll Spring 2025 English Dub Schedule

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Studio DEEN)

Yoshino's engagement is far from a dream come true. Her grandfather, head of the largest yakuza group in Kansai, has arranged her marriage to Kirishima, grandson of the Miyama Clan leader, as part of a truce. To Yoshino's surprise, Kirishima seems kind and charming for a yakuza member. But his warm facade only serves to mask a dark and dangerous truth. (Series Trailer)

The Beginning After the End (studio A-CAT)

After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life. (Subtitled Series Trailer)

Episode 1 is now available, new episodes every Wednesday at 12:30 PM PT

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Makaria)

Banished as "useless," Zenos, a self-taught healer from the slums, turns despair into defiance and opens a secret clinic in the city's shadows. With unlicensed, unmatched magic, he cures, comforts, and rights wrongs, quietly becoming a legend. But as his power grows, even the royal palace takes notice. Can he buck the odds and heal a world that cast him aside? (Subtitled Series Trailer)

Episode 1 is now available, new episodes every Thursday at 12:00 PM PT

WIND BREAKER Season 2 (CloverWorks)

Sakura's idea of what it means to be at the top has begun to change. After making new friends and encountering new enemies in his time at Furin High School, he has gained some perspective. Now, he stands tall as a Grade Captain, fighting to protect others. Watch as Sakura's rise continues from high school delinquent to heroic legend! (Subtitled Season 2 Trailer)

Episode 1 is now available, new episodes every Thursday at 2:00 PM PT

Fire Force Season 3 (David Production)

Shinra and the team are about to uncover the world's greatest secret. But just as the other Special Fire Force Companies unite to face the looming disaster, Obi is captured by the Tokyo Imperial Army, and Company 8 is branded as traitors. Hunted by the Empire, they must fight alone to rescue Obi and stop the Evangelist—all while a new assassin and the corrupt Captain Burns block their path. (Subtitled Season 3 Trailer)

English dub premieres April 18 at 2:30 PM PT, new episodes every Friday

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 (LIDENFILMS)

Belle Lablac doesn't really fit in as the only human being in a world full of anthropomorphic animals. No fangs, no fur, no scales, no claws. Lonely and eager to discover where she comes from, Belle journeys to find answers to the questions of her heart. Carrying nothing but her giant sword, the Runding, she faces a world of possibilities and pitfalls in hopes of discovering the truth. (Subtitled Season 2 Trailer)

English dub premieres April 18 at 3:00 PM PT, new episodes every Friday

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- (CloverWorks)

At the Queen's behest, the 13-year-old earl Ciel Phantomhive and his loyal demon butler, Sebastian Michaelis, leave the gritty underworld of nineteenth-century England and venture to the south of Germany to investigate a series of mysterious deaths. Legend has it, those who enter the Werewolves' Forest are destined to be cursed, but Ciel and Sebastian press on to uncover the truth. (Subtitled Season 2 Trailer)

English dub premieres April 19 at 12:00 PM PT, new episodes every Saturday

Anne Shirley (The Answerstudio)

On the beautiful Prince Edward Island in Canada, an orphan named Anne Shirley is mistakenly sent to Green Gables, the home of Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. They choose to adopt her anyway, as Anne finds friendship, love, and happiness in her new home. Come along for the story of a purehearted and imaginative girl growing up, leaving for college, and returning home a changed woman. (Subtitled Series Trailer)

English dub premieres April 19 at 2:30 PM PT, new episodes every Saturday

Crunchyroll will release more English dubs in the coming weeks.

