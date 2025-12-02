Posted in: Current News, FX, TV | Tagged: Sarah Paulson
AHS Icon Sarah Paulson Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star (VIDEO)
Here's Sarah Paulson receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with speeches from Paulson, Ryan Murphy, Holland Taylor, and others.
Earlier today, we had the opportunity to hear from Sarah Paulson regarding her decision to step away from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. In addition, she explained why now was the right time to rejoin AHS, alongside Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman, for what's shaping up to be an epic 13th season of FX's horror anthology series. But that was just the lead-up to today's real headline-grabber, with Murphy joining Amanda Peet, Holland Taylor, Judith Light, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and many more to celebrate Paulson officially receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (the 2,829th star on the famed walk, to be exact). If you're like us and couldn't make it to the event (we're guessing our invite got lost in the mail), we're bringing the ceremony to you – speeches, the unveiling, and more.
You can check out the ceremony in full in the video above. In addition, we have highlights that include a look at Paulson's star being revealed, Peet reading a personal letter from Pedro Pascal, and Taylor and Murphy's respective speeches:
When it comes to FX's American Horror Story, Paulson's run began with 2011's "Murder House" (Billie Dean Howard), and would continue through 2012'a "Asylum" (Lana Winters), 2013's "Coven" ( Cordelia Goode), 2014's "Freak Show" (Bette and Dot Tattler), 2015's "Hotel" (Sally McKenna & Billie Dean Howard), 2016's "Roanoke" (Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall & Lana Winters), 2017's "Cult" (Ally Mayfair-Richards & Susan Atkins), 2018's "Apocalypse" (Wilhemina Venable, Cordelia Goode & Billie Dean Howard), and 2021's "Double Feature" (Tuberculosis Karen & Mamie Eisenhower).