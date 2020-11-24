AHS Season 10: Finn Wittrock Teases Something New; Teeth Importance

We would be lying if we said we weren't still adjusting to having production news on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story to cover during a time of the year when FX's long-running horror anthology series has usually slithered back into the underworld for its long winter's nap. So with that in mind, we're glad we didn't miss this interesting little tidbit from Finn Wittrock (Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, 1984; Netflix's Ratched) about the upcoming tenth season.

In an interview with Finn Wittrock Source, the actor was asked how much he knew about the tenth season's theme as well as particulars about his character. While not able or willing to divulge much when it comes to specifics (the "Murphyverse" isn't big on spoilers), Wittrock did tease that the upcoming season will be structured in a manner that hasn't been seen in the previous nine seasons (even more different than brain-twisting Roanoke?)- and as for that sharp, pointy teeth teaser? They're important: "I'm sworn to secrecy, or else I forfeit my first born child. However, I think I am allowed to tell you this: This season is structured in a way no other season has been. And yes it has something to do with sharp teeth."

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon).

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.