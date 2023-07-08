Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, ahsoka tano, preview, rosario dawson, star wars

Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren & More Highlighted in New Preview Images

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut on August 23rd, here's a look at some new preview images for Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Even with more than a month to go until "The Mandalorian" universe series hits Disney+ screens, it's never too early for a fresh look at what's to come with Dave Filoni & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka. And that's exactly what we have waiting for you below – six new preview images highlighting Ahsoka Tano (Dawson), Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) & Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Here's a look – followed by the most recently-released teaser for the streaming series:

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut on August 23rd, here's a look back at the newest teaser for Star Wars: Ahsoka:

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson on Working with Ashley Eckstein

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dawson shared what it was like working with "The Clone Wars" voice actress Ashley Eckstein to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. Dawson enjoys & appreciates having Eckstein as a resource regarding the character and being able to build upon the fandom that Eckstein has created for the character via social media. In the clip below, Dawson shares just how much she respects & appreciates how Eckstein has built up the character over the years and the passion she brings to her work. Here's a look at the clip:

Set to premiere in August 2023, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season.

