Alien: Earth "Feels Huge;" Hawley Series' First 3 Episodes "Excellent"

Disney Entertainment co-Chair Dana Walden had promising things to say about FX on Hulu & Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth and its opening episodes.

Even with Summer 2025 still being some time away, FX on Hulu has already been dropping some early looks at Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth. Now, we're getting some insight into the series from one of the two co-chairs of Disney Entertainment, Dana Walden, who (along with Alan Bergman) pretty much oversees anything and everything film and television-wise that Disney has its four-fingered hands in. During an in-depth profile interview with Vulture, the duo was asked if the success of Shōgun means that FX Networks head John Landgraf will have more chances with bigger-budget projects or if the focus will be on modest to moderate budgets. Noting a number of past and upcoming projects that represent "a variety of different price points," Walden offered an update on Hawley's series – and it sounds like Walden likes how things are looking. "'Alien: Earth' is a big shot for John [Landgraf], and I've actually seen the first three episodes. It's excellent and it feels huge, and we're grateful to Alan and his side for letting us engage with that IP. But if you are going to trust one person in one team with beloved IP, I would say John's about as good a bet as any. So, we are going to continue taking shots at all levels."

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it. Here's a look at a preview of the FX on Hulu series that was included in a "Coming in 2025" trailer from earlier this month:

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler as meta-human Wendy, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly, Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) – possibly as Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) – reportedly as a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

