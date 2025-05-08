Posted in: Audio Dramas, Comics, TV | Tagged: superman

All-Star Superman: Morrison, Quitely Audiobook Adapt Set for June

Set for June, DC and Penguin Random House Audio are offering an audiobook adaptation of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman.

If you're a comics fan, then we don't need to tell you just how influential writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely's 12-issue All-Star Superman continues to be, nearly twenty years since the first issue arrived. In fact, we'll see that influence on display big-time this summer when DC Studios' Superman feature film premieres. A month before that happens, DC and Penguin Random House are set to release an audiobook adaptation of Morrison and Quitely's work with a full cast, sound effects, and music. Meghan Fitzmartin has been tapped to adapt Morrison's work, with Quitely creating a new illustration for the audiobook's cover. Here's a look at the official overview, a rundown of the voice cast, and more:

"All-Star Superman is a spectacular reimagining of the Superman mythos, from the Man of Steel's origin to his greatest foes and beyond, and is considered one of the most iconic storylines in the character's history. In the audiobook, The Man of Steel goes toe-to-toe with Bizarro, his oddball twin, and the new character Zibarro, also from the Bizarro planet. And Superman faces the final revenge of Lex Luthor – in the form of his own death!"

The voice cast lineup includes Marc Thompson as Superman/Clark Kent & Zibarro, Kristen Sieh as Lois Lane, Christopher Smith as Lex Luthor, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes as Bizarro & Atlas, Brandon McInnis as Jimmy Olsen, Matthew Amendt as Leo Quintum, Ray Porter as Jor-El, Jessica Almasy as Nasthalthia Luthor, Pete Bradbury as Perry White, Scott Brick as Bar-El, Brennan Brown as Steve Lombard, Will Damron as Leader of the Superman Squad, Lauren Ezzo as Lana Lang, Robert Fass as Pa Kent, James Fouhey as Pete Ross, Todd Haberkorn as Klyzyzk Klzntplkz, Neil Hellegers as General Lane, Dominic Hoffman as Judge Morris, Đavid Lee Huỳnh as Kal Kent, Joshua Kane as Samson, January LaVoy as Agatha, Saskia Maarleveld as Lilo, Salli Saffioti as Ma Kent, Catherine Taber as Cat Grant, and Oliver Wyman as Parasite (Whew!).

"As DC continues to connect with a wider audience of fans through innovative, accessible, and high-quality adaptations of our cornerstone Superman narratives, partnering with Penguin Random House Audio to adapt the classic DC comic book 'All-Star Superman' will continue to expand our commitment to reach a broader fan base," shared Anne DePies, SVP and general manager of DC, in a statement. "With the 'All-Star Superman' audiobook, we aim to provide an ideal entry point for newcomers to the Superman legacy while also drawing them into our rich literature. At the same time, we're capturing the imaginations of longtime fans, podcast lovers, and audiobook aficionados by offering direct adaptations that faithfully bring their beloved stories to life."

If you're looking to get your hands on it, the All-Star Superman audiobook drops on June 24, 2025 – one month before DC Studios and Writer/Director James Gunn's Superman hits the big screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!