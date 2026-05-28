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2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Viewing Guide: It's Finals Night!

Here's your viewing guide/preview for the final round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, kicking off live TONIGHT at 8 pm ET.

Article Summary 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals air live tonight at 8 pm ET on ION and across Scripps streaming channels.

Get the key viewing details, from where to watch the finals live to what to expect from the primetime broadcast.

Mina Kimes joins veteran analyst Paul Loeffler as nine finalists compete for the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee title.

See how 247 spellers became nine finalists, with returning top finishers, first-timers, and standout class facts in focus.

It began with 247 spellers – and it will end with one only claiming the title. Tonight, live from Washington, D.C.'s historic Constitution Hall, the finals of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee are going down – and we have your preview/viewing guide to all of the action. This year's spelling bee class includes six returning top finishers and 72 other veterans of past Scripps National Spelling Bees. More than two-thirds of the field (we're talking about 169 spellers) are making their first appearance on the national stage, having advanced through local and regional bees that took place earlier this year. What follows is a rundown of when and where to watch, who's hosting, our final competitors, and more. In addition, we've included a look back at what led up to tonight's big finale, some more interesting facts about this year's spelling bee class, and much more!

When & Where Can I Check out the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals? The finals broadcast will air live TONIGHT in primetime on ION from 8-10 pm ET. In addition to ION, the finals will air on Scripps' other popular national entertainment networks and Free Ad-Supported Streaming (FAST) channels: ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Laff, The Spot, ION, ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More, Scripps News, and Scripps Sports Network (and on YouTube, waiting for you above).

Who's Hosting the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals? Nationally acclaimed ESPN analyst Mina Kimes will host the finals alongside Paul Loeffler, a former national competitor who is marking his 20th year as a Bee analyst. The broadcasts will feature a refreshed production vision from Embassy Row, the award-winning company led by 10-time Emmy-winning producer Michael Davies.

Your 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finalists

Before we take a look at our nine finalists and a rundown of some interesting facts about this year's spelling bee class, here's a look at this year's Round 3 Written Test and Wednesday's Semifinals:

The spellers range in age from 9 to 15.

Three of the nine 2025 finalists are returning to the 2026 national competition: Sarv Dharavane (speller 56) from Dunwoody, Georgia, who placed third; Esha Marupudi (speller 5) from Chandler, Arizona who tied for seventh place; and Oliver Halkett (speller 20) from Los Angeles who also tied for seventh place. There are two 2024 finalists in the field: YY Liang (speller 146) from Hartsdale, New York, who tied for seventh place; and Shrey Parikh (speller 29) from Rancho Cucamonga, California, who placed third. There is one returning 2023 finalist: Sarah Fernandes (speller 132) from Omaha, Nebraska, who placed tenth.

(speller 56) from Dunwoody, Georgia, who placed third; (speller 5) from Chandler, Arizona who tied for seventh place; and (speller 20) from Los Angeles who also tied for seventh place. There are two 2024 finalists in the field: (speller 146) from Hartsdale, New York, who tied for seventh place; and (speller 29) from Rancho Cucamonga, California, who placed third. There is one returning 2023 finalist: (speller 132) from Omaha, Nebraska, who placed tenth. Three spellers are in their fourth consecutive Scripps National Spelling Bee: Siyona Kandala (speller 222) from San Antonio; Sariah Titus (speller 202) from Abilene, Texas; and Adarsh Venkannagari (speller 102) from Acton, Massachusetts.

(speller 222) from San Antonio; (speller 202) from Abilene, Texas; and (speller 102) from Acton, Massachusetts. There are spellers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

13 national competitors are from outside the 50 United States. Spellers are coming from The Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Guam, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

24 spellers have relatives who have participated in a combined 45 Scripps National Spelling Bees.

What Can You Tell Me About the Scripps National Spelling Bee? The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation's largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement, and enriches communities. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company

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