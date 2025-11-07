Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: all's fair

All's Fair Found Guilty of Big Viewing Numbers: 3.2M Views Over 3 Days

Despite brutal reviews, Ryan Murphy & Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair scored big numbers for Hulu over its first three days streaming.

In the future, there will be media classes that will spend entire semesters examining the "Jekyll & Hyde" reception that Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's Hulu legal drama All's Fair received. The same Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close-starring series whose trailer pulled in more than 44 million views (and counting) is sitting with a 5% score on Rotten Tomatoes among critics and a 67% score with viewers. If you think that's a clear sign that there's a divide between critics and viewers, then the newest stats from Hulu should pretty much cement it. Over the run of its first three days of streaming, All's Fair pulled in 3.2 million views globally – making it Hulu Originals' biggest scripted series premiere in three years (placing it at the top spot of Hulu's Top 15 over the course of its first three days). On social media, Hulu noted that the streaming series had generated over 7 billion impressions, with 190 million video views.

Here's a look at what Kardashian and Close had to say about the critics bashing the streaming series:

Hulu's All's Fair tells the story of a team of fierce female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own. Powerful, brilliant, and best friends, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks – with serious style. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game; they change it. They'll never settle.

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, Hulu's All's Fair is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson star and executive produce. Anthony Hemingway executive produces and directs. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

