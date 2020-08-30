Black Lightning Key Art Offers 2021 Reminder Ahead of Next DC FanDome

If you're a television addict like we are, then you were pretty impressed with the way WarnerMedia pulled off the first of their two DC FanDome sessions last weekend. That said, save for some The Flash and Titans news, the day was pretty light on the small screen side. That's because, on Saturday, September 12th, the second session ("Explore the Multiverse," more on that below) comes storming in with well over a dozen television/streaming panels and presentations. What we're liking about The CW's Black Lightning panel is that they're going with a theme for their session. Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, Jordan Calloway, and James Remar join moderator Robert Townsend for a celebration of '90s pop culture. We're talking everything from hit television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party, and Blade, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' NBA domination, the explosion of rap onto the music scene, and more. To mark the special occasion (and as a reminder that Black Lightning returns for a fourth season), here are Williams' Anissa Pierce aka Thunder aka Blackbird and Jones III's Tobias Whale being given the comics-comparison treatment in these two new pieces of key art:

Speaking with Variety earlier this week, Warner Bros. TV Group president and chief marketing officer Lisa Gregorian was already expressing the company's interest in going the DC FanDome route again- though not at expense of having a presence at physical conventions when they return. "There's a place for both," says Gregorian. "I don't think one negates the other. I just think that under the circumstances that we were in we were able to come up with a solution for how to stay connected with our fans."

In the same article, Gregorian also explained why the once all-encompassing DC Fandome ended up being split into two sessions: August 22nd and September 12th. The short answer: there was just too much to cover in one day. "I think there was a certain point where Blair and I were just saying, 'There is just so much programming,'" said Gregorian. Next month's "DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse" will differ from the August session in that it will be an on-demand event, with all panels and programming going live at once, giving viewers the ability to curate their own virtual con experience over 24 hours.