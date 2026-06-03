Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Dealies

Dealies: Netflix Previews New Series From "Common Side Effects" Studio

Here's a look at Dealies, from Showrunners Joe Bennett & Ted Travelstead and Green Street Pictures (Common Side Effects, Scavenger’s Reign).

Article Summary Dealies is a new Netflix adult animated comedy from Common Side Effects and Scavenger’s Reign studio Green Street Pictures.

Joe Bennett and Ted Travelstead created Dealies, centering on eccentric big-box store employees with outsized talents.

Netflix’s Dealies follows a savant salesman, gentle gladiator, quiet virtuoso, divine summoner, and their boss.

Dealies adds to Netflix’s growing adult animation lineup, with Bennett and Green Street teasing more on social media.

It's not like Green Street Pictures didn't already blow our minds with Common Side Effects and Scavenger's Reign – because it definitely did. But there's something about Showrunners/writers Joe Bennett and Ted Travelstead's Dealies that's connecting with us on a personal level, just from its description – and we're still not quite sure why. A savant salesman. A gentle gladiator. A quiet virtuoso. A summoner of the divine. And the poor soul who hired them. All part of the staff at Dealies, a big box store. They are masters of the delicate alchemy of trade. Prophets of enterprise. And occasionally they do some actual work. The new Netflix adult animated comedy series will be executive-produced by Bennett, Travelstead, Lisa Mierke, Alex Plapinger; and James Merrill, Sean Buckelew, and Benjy Brooke for Green Street Pictures. Along with the news came a first-look image from the animated series, with co-creator Bennett and Green Street Pictures sharing a little something extra on social media.

Here's a look at the title sequence that was released on social media by Bennett and Green Street Pictures shortly after news of the series was first announced:

Netflix has a long tradition of diverse, critically acclaimed, and award-winning adult animated series. We're talking about everything from the pop culture-impacting Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman, to recent animated wonders Love, Death & Robots, Blue Eye Samurai, Long Story Short, Haunted Hotel, and Devil May Cry. With the creative team behind "Big Mouth" returning with Mating Season, the future of adult animation on the streaming service is looking pretty good. Between the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), and other summertime pop culture events, animation fans can expect to learn a whole lot more about what the streaming service has planned for them.

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