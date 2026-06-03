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Dark Side of the Ring S07 Trailer: TNA, Big Boss Man, Samoa Joe & More

Returning to VICE TV on July 7th, here's a look at the official trailer for Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 7.

Article Summary Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 premieres July 7 on VICE TV, with the official trailer teasing another intense return.

The new season opens with a three-part Dark Side of the Ring deep dive into TNA Wrestling and Jeff Jarrett’s legacy.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 also spotlights Paul Orndorff, Big Boss Man, Missy Hatt, The Renegade, and Zach Gowen.

An episode on Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher promises a detailed look at the infamous 2005 match that shook indie wrestling.

With Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's critically-acclaimed and award-winning docuseries Dark Side of the Ring set for a two-episode seventh season return on Tuesday, July 7th (9 pm ET on VICE TV), we're getting our best look yet at what the season has to offer. Stemming from VICE Studios, Dark Side of the Ring explores professional wrestling's darkest untold stories, pulling back the curtain on the only form of entertainment where its stars have to balance two worlds: their in-ring characters and real life. The new season kicks off with a three-part deep dive into Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA Wrestling) through the tumultuous highs and heartbreaking lows of legendary professional wrestler and promoter Jeff Jarrett. The examination looks to chronicle the rise, internal struggles, and lasting legacy of the promotion. As for what's still to come…

In addition, the seventh season will shine spotlights on ring icons Paul Orndorff aka "Mr. Wonderful" and Ray Traylor aka "The Big Boss Man;" the brutal, unforgettable clash between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe, featuring a moment-by-moment breakdown of the infamous 2005 blood-soaked match that altered the trajectory of independent wrestling forever; the groundbreaking career of Missy Hatt, who revolutionized the role of women in wrestling amid a life of scandal, emotional turmoil and addiction; the untold story of Rick Wilson, an exotic dancer with dreams of wrestling stardom lead to a brief rise as an Ultimate Warrior knock-off dubbed "The Renegade," before this career quickly unraveled into tragedy; and the remarkable yet turbulent journey of one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen.

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring is a VICE Studios production in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Evan Husney is co-creator, executive producer, and writer for the series; Jason Eisener is co-creator, executive producer, and director. The executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. The executive producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

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