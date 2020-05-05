This week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow gets the band back together (at least for a little while), which means a chance to process. Between the Loom of Fate, vile historical figures, and a steady stream of people from various times, places, and dimensions flowing in and out of the Waverider, our Legends have more than earned the right for a little group "me time." Which is why we found the following preview very refreshing. Starting with the team anxious to see the Loom action, we get to meet the newest addition to the team: Gary's (Adam Tsekhman) dog, Gary Jr. Yes, Gary got himself a service dog after the trip to Hell (he has a note and everything). Looks like he's already proving to be a helluva "wingman", leaving a "present" for Constantine (Matt Ryan) after the trenchcoated mage made another smart comment at Gary's expense.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 11 "Ship Broken": SECOND CHANGES – Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan and Mark Bruner.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.