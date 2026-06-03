Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey Large Screen Format Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, New Poster

Tickets for large screen format screenings of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey officially go on sale tomorrow, and a new poster was released today.

Article Summary The Odyssey large screen format tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for premium screenings.

Universal confirmed the ticket launch through the film’s official social post and released a new The Odyssey poster.

After The Odyssey 70MM screenings sold out quickly, IMAX and other premium formats are expected to draw strong demand.

The Odyssey was shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, with Christopher Nolan’s epic set to open in theaters July 17, 2026.

When it comes to Christopher Nolan movies, the premium formats have practically become the default way to see them. The people who are lucky enough to have 70MM theaters near them often seek out those copies of Nolan's movies while IMAX is the way most poeple will experience his films. This has been the case for a while now and The Odyssey is shaping up to be no different. The 70MM tickets went on sale a long time ago and sold out even faster, but tickets for other premium formats are going on sale tomorrow according to a post the official X/Twitter for the movie. "Largest Screens On Sale Tomorrow at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Experience The Odyssey shot entirely with IMAX film cameras in theaters 07.17.26," the post reads and it shared a new poster for the film as well. Thank god; it's another good one, and The Odyssey is 3/3 on posters, we love that for them.

Largest Screens On Sale Tomorrow at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Experience The Odyssey shot entirely with IMAX film cameras in theaters 07.17.26. pic.twitter.com/9c7Bqxxi95 — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) June 3, 2026

There is a possibility that IMAX and other large-screen formats could sell out, but theaters will run this movie as many times as possible as long as they have the exclusivity window. And if you miss opening weekend for The Odyssey, it's not like you can get spoiled for an epic poem that's over 2000 years old — the spoiler window has more than passed, and we don't want to hear a word about it.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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