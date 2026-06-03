Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Evil Dead Burn, Warner Bros

Evil Dead Burn Will Feature A New Breed Of Deadites, Says Director

Evil Dead Burn will feature a new breed of terrifying Deadites, according to director Sébastien Vaniček. It releases in theaters on July 10.

Article Summary Evil Dead Burn director Sébastien Vaniček teases a new breed of Deadites, each with a distinct fighting style.

Vaniček says Evil Dead Burn finds horror in domestic spaces, aiming to make everyday chores feel deeply unsettling.

The Evil Dead Burn trailer made an instant impact, with grisly moments suggesting another inventive franchise nightmare.

Following Evil Dead Rise’s success, Evil Dead Burn looks to keep the anthology era thriving when it hits theaters July 10.

Evil Dead Burn made the CinemaCon crowd squirm when it was first revealed to the world, ditto for the film's trailer. Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink star in the film, the latest in the iconic horror franchise. It is directed by Sébastien Vaniček. He recently had a chat with Empire, in which he teased that a new kind of Deadite will appear in the film and that he wants to find the horror in domesticity.

Evil Dead Burn Continues The Mayhem

"I really want the audience to feel different when they use their dishwasher after watching the movie," he says. "I needed to stay in touch with what makes these demons not like the ones from The Exorcist," says Vaniček. "They are smart. They are playing with you. When I was talking with the actors, I was telling them, 'Behave like animals.' Every one of these Deadites has a fighting style that is completely different."

I have to say that the trailer they released for the film is why I always put the forks and knives with the handles facing up when I load the dishwasher. If they had done it this way, the trailer would have ended differently, huh? It was such a good idea to turn this franchise into an anthology series. The last film, Evil Dead Rise, was fantastic, and audiences responded positively, with the film grossing $147 million worldwide on a budget well under $20 million. Sure, we all loved Ash Williams, but it was time to move past that, and frankly, more horror franchises should do the same. As for Evil Dead Burn, the trailer worked for me, and the woman drinking wax from the candle, for some reason, really got to me. This summer is a little lighter on horror like this, and if the film were opening in any month other than July, it could clean up. I don't see it in that crowded month, but I guess it is possible. It releases on July 10.

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