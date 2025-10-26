Posted in: FX, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny Gang Helps Philadelphia Eagles Get Revenge on NY Giants

Previously, the New York Giants used It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia against the Philadelphia Eagles. Today, the Eagles returned the favor.

If you're the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles and their fans, the last thing you wanted to deal with by the time the clock ran out on October 9th was to have to deal with the New York Giants and their fans walk away with bragging rights after a 34-17 win. What made it even worse was that the Giants used FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to use help rub the win in Eagles nation's face. The Giants posted an image similar to how the episode titles are shown during "Always Sunny," with a black background and the words, "The Gang has a long drive home" (though the font and capitalization could use some work).

Well, the tides changed earlier today between the Eagles and Giants, with the Eagles walking away with the win, 38-20. But even with all of that revenge celebration, don't think for one second that the Eagles forgot about the Paddy's disrespect. Retweeting the Giants' original tweet from earlier this month, the Eagles posted a GIF from S05E02: "The Gang Hits the Road" (Sept. 24th, 2009), as Mac (Mac) whips a beer bottle at a guy on a bicycle to try to get his attention to get out of their way, only to end up taking him out. Of course, that would start the avalanche rumbling on The Gang's attempt at a road trip.

Eagles Love Brought Early Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary "Crossover"

Thanks to a Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams from November 2024, we were treated to an unofficial crossover as Mac and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson explained what it's like being displaced Eagles fans in Los Angeles. "Being an Eagles fan in Los Angeles, I mean, of course, you feel like an outsider sometimes," Mac shared. Brunson agreed, adding, "Being born and raised in Philly, living in LA, you know, you never really forget you're not from here."

From there, the two covered the differences between the two cities, spotlighted what their beloved Eagles have going for them, and made sure to give the Rams their due. "I love the contrast, though. And at the end of the day," Brunson began, addressing the Philly and L.A. differences, before Mac finished her sentence with, "There is still no place like home." Here's a look back at the segment from last season:

