Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, high potential, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny/High Potential: Dee & Morgan Would NOT Get Along: Olson

Kaitlin Olson knows how things would go if Dee (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Morgan (High Potential) tried working together.

Between the 17th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia kicking off in July and the hit ABC series High Potential set to return to the network schedule in the fall, Kaitlin Olson has been pretty much owning television in 2025 (and that's without including Max's Hacks). But as great as Olson is as both Dee Reynolds ("Always Sunny") and Morgan Gillory (High Potential), we can't help but wonder how great Dee and Morgan would be working together. Checking in with the Los Angeles Times' "Very Important Questions," Olson didn't leave a lot to interpretation when it came to her thoughts on how the two teaming up would turn out. Spoiler? Not good…

"No, no, no. I don't think Morgan and Dee would get along. Morgan would love that Dee hates her. Dee would actively hate her and just make it her sole focus to try and take Morgan down. And Morgan just wouldn't care, and would just kind of ignore it. And that would really, I think… that would get to Dee. And then some violence would happen… on both sides," Olson shared, before adding exactly what we were thinking, "I think we should film that."

As for Season 17 of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, fans can expect to see how "The Gang Embraces the Corporate Era," a season that shows us "how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy's Pub." The official overview continues: "They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience. And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That's been plain since 2005. But they're also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!