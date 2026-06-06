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All Reveals From The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026 took place this afternoon with over 60 game announcements and reveals over two hours

Article Summary Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026 packed in 60-plus reveals, trailers, release dates, demos, updates, and DLC.

Big Future Games Show headlines included Ace Combat 8, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Tomb Raider, and Exodus.

The Future Games Show roundup also spotlights horror, shooters, platformers, roguelites, sims, and surprise shadowdrops.

FGS Live From Los Angeles added more Future Games Show reveals, including Alkahest, Grave Seasons, Teeto, and Terminal War.

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026 took place this afternoon, and like many of the livestreams you'll see this weekend, it was another cavalcade of commercials, promotions, announcements, and more. This year, there was a healthy mix of world premiere reveals, as well as some unexpected titles we thought were kind of rumors, as well as stuff we had already seen on previous livestreams. We have the entire breakdown from the organizers below, as well as the stream for you to check out above.

Every Announcement Made During The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026

Arizona Sunshine: This year's Summer Showcase opened with the reveal of Arizona Sunshine, a flatscreen remake of Vertigo Games' beloved VR zombie shooter. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

This year's Summer Showcase opened with the reveal of Arizona Sunshine, a flatscreen remake of Vertigo Games' beloved VR zombie shooter. Coming soon to PC and consoles. Wardogs: A new trailer gave viewers an overview of this 100-player tactical combined arms shooter, which isn't a battle royale or an extraction game, just an all-out warfare FPS where your choices in-game affect how much you can spend on your loadout. Coming soon to PC.

A new trailer gave viewers an overview of this 100-player tactical combined arms shooter, which isn't a battle royale or an extraction game, just an all-out warfare FPS where your choices in-game affect how much you can spend on your loadout. Coming soon to PC. The Pines: A psychological horror game where you play as a former detective exploring an isolated facility populated by quirky inhabitants. A new trailer revealed a closer look at gameplay and reconfirmed the 2027 release date for PC.

A psychological horror game where you play as a former detective exploring an isolated facility populated by quirky inhabitants. A new trailer revealed a closer look at gameplay and reconfirmed the 2027 release date for PC. Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve: A hotly anticipated upcoming entry in Bandai Namco's hyperrealistic dogfighting franchise. An interview with the game's developers revealed more about the narrative premise and what players can expect when it comes to PC and consoles on October 2, 2026.

A hotly anticipated upcoming entry in Bandai Namco's hyperrealistic dogfighting franchise. An interview with the game's developers revealed more about the narrative premise and what players can expect when it comes to PC and consoles on October 2, 2026. Little Nightmares III – The Backstage: Brand new DLC for Little Nightmares III, which takes players to the underbelly of The Carnevale. Bandai Namco provided a shudder-worthy first look at the expansion during the show. Coming to PC and consoles on June 12, 2026.

Brand new DLC for Little Nightmares III, which takes players to the underbelly of The Carnevale. Bandai Namco provided a shudder-worthy first look at the expansion during the show. Coming to PC and consoles on June 12, 2026. Enginefall: A multiplayer extraction shooter set across a series of colossal megatrains. You and your friends can ride steel through the ruins of humanity (and salvage the best loot for your home base). Coming soon to PC, with a playtest live from June 8 to June 22.

A multiplayer extraction shooter set across a series of colossal megatrains. You and your friends can ride steel through the ruins of humanity (and salvage the best loot for your home base). Coming soon to PC, with a playtest live from June 8 to June 22. Gothic 1 Remake: Gothic 1 Remake is a faithful reimagining of the 2001 RPG classic. The launch trailer aired during the Summer Showcase. Out now on PC and consoles.

Gothic 1 Remake is a faithful reimagining of the 2001 RPG classic. The launch trailer aired during the Summer Showcase. Out now on PC and consoles. Sky: Children of the Light: Dear Van Gogh: thatgamecompany's cosy MMO Sky: Children Of The Light is launching an experience themed around the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh. Dear Van Gogh includes an in-game gallery featuring some of the legendary artist's greatest works and can be experienced in Sky from July 17 across all platforms.

thatgamecompany's cosy MMO Sky: Children Of The Light is launching an experience themed around the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh. Dear Van Gogh includes an in-game gallery featuring some of the legendary artist's greatest works and can be experienced in Sky from July 17 across all platforms. Halloween: The Game: A new gameplay trailer focused on the single-player aspect of the game, where you play through Michael Myers' origin story as he evolves into the masked, knife-wielding killer we know him as today. Out on September 8, 2026.

A new gameplay trailer focused on the single-player aspect of the game, where you play through Michael Myers' origin story as he evolves into the masked, knife-wielding killer we know him as today. Out on September 8, 2026. Realm of Ink: Leap Studio shared the Launch Trailer for Realm of Ink, a martial arts roguelite with a gorgeous brush-stroke art style. Out now on PC and consoles.

Leap Studio shared the Launch Trailer for Realm of Ink, a martial arts roguelite with a gorgeous brush-stroke art style. Out now on PC and consoles. Duskfade: A throwback to the golden age of 3D Platformers, Duskfade is a spirited action-adventure with a magical steampunk art style. A new gameplay trailer provided a closer look at its lively world and confirmed that it's coming to PC and consoles on August 13, 2026.

A throwback to the golden age of 3D Platformers, Duskfade is a spirited action-adventure with a magical steampunk art style. A new gameplay trailer provided a closer look at its lively world and confirmed that it's coming to PC and consoles on August 13, 2026. Cairn: On The Trail: The Game Bakers shared the release date for Cairn's first major expansion. A gameplay trailer offered a glimpse at the new climbing challenges prepared for players, alongside the news that On The Trail is coming to PC and PlayStation on August 13, 2026.

The Game Bakers shared the release date for Cairn's first major expansion. A gameplay trailer offered a glimpse at the new climbing challenges prepared for players, alongside the news that On The Trail is coming to PC and PlayStation on August 13, 2026. WheelMates: Explore a mysterious laboratory as a pair of dinky RC cars, solving puzzles and overcoming platforming challenges along the way. A new gameplay trailer offered a window into the supersized world of WheelMates. Coming to PC on September 7, 2026.

Explore a mysterious laboratory as a pair of dinky RC cars, solving puzzles and overcoming platforming challenges along the way. A new gameplay trailer offered a window into the supersized world of WheelMates. Coming to PC on September 7, 2026. WTF – Waifu Tactical Force: A new trailer introduced the game's revamped movement system, which complements its stylized shooter gameplay. Coming soon to PC, with a playtest live right now and open until June 9, 2026.

A new trailer introduced the game's revamped movement system, which complements its stylized shooter gameplay. Coming soon to PC, with a playtest live right now and open until June 9, 2026. Be My Horde: Be My Horde is a Bullet Hell roguelike where you play as a commanding necromancer overseeing a loyal army of minions. A new trailer provided a closer look at the 'raise and conquer' gameplay loop in this villainous indie gem. Out now on PC.

Be My Horde is a Bullet Hell roguelike where you play as a commanding necromancer overseeing a loyal army of minions. A new trailer provided a closer look at the 'raise and conquer' gameplay loop in this villainous indie gem. Out now on PC. Fading Echo: A new trailer showcased the striking cartoon world of Fading Echo, a brawler RPG where you manipulate the elements to take out your enemies and save the world from spreading corruption. Coming to PC and consoles on July 21, 2026.

A new trailer showcased the striking cartoon world of Fading Echo, a brawler RPG where you manipulate the elements to take out your enemies and save the world from spreading corruption. Coming to PC and consoles on July 21, 2026. Prison of Husks: A nostalgia-tinged soulslike with crunchy graphics and an atmospheric afterlife setting. Developers Glass Head Dolls shared an eerie new trailer featuring tense combat and inspired enemy designs. Coming soon to PS5.

A nostalgia-tinged soulslike with crunchy graphics and an atmospheric afterlife setting. Developers Glass Head Dolls shared an eerie new trailer featuring tense combat and inspired enemy designs. Coming soon to PS5. Forever Skies: Forever Skies is an airship survival game where you navigate through the ruins of an ecological disaster. It's out now on PC and PlayStation, but Forever Skies is getting a brand new update called The Final Echoes on July 27, which is also when the game comes out on Xbox.

Forever Skies is an airship survival game where you navigate through the ruins of an ecological disaster. It's out now on PC and PlayStation, but Forever Skies is getting a brand new update called The Final Echoes on July 27, which is also when the game comes out on Xbox. AGX GP: A neon-soaked, intergalactic trailer for AGX GP offered some adrenaline-pumping gameplay from this upcoming antigravity racer, where you can customize your ship and enter a fast-paced flow state. Coming soon to PC, with a demo launching on June 8.

A neon-soaked, intergalactic trailer for AGX GP offered some adrenaline-pumping gameplay from this upcoming antigravity racer, where you can customize your ship and enter a fast-paced flow state. Coming soon to PC, with a demo launching on June 8. Don't Fret: A psychological horror game set inside a nightmare music school, Don't Fret drops players into the shoes of a sentient guitar who can tune out the terrifying teachers. Coming to PC on October 1, 2026, with a demo available now on Steam.

A psychological horror game set inside a nightmare music school, Don't Fret drops players into the shoes of a sentient guitar who can tune out the terrifying teachers. Coming to PC on October 1, 2026, with a demo available now on Steam. Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia: A reveal trailer for Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia, a sidescrolling platformer starring a beloved Belgian comic book character. Coming soon to PC and consoles, with a demo available on Steam now.

A reveal trailer for Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia, a sidescrolling platformer starring a beloved Belgian comic book character. Coming soon to PC and consoles, with a demo available on Steam now. Dinghai: The Ocean Pillar: An RPG roguelike where you face off against demons and ancient gods, Dinghai: The Ocean Pillar aired a trailer full of hot-footed magical combat, imposing boss battles and gorgeous visuals. Coming soon to PC.

An RPG roguelike where you face off against demons and ancient gods, Dinghai: The Ocean Pillar aired a trailer full of hot-footed magical combat, imposing boss battles and gorgeous visuals. Coming soon to PC. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Ubisoft's faithful reimagining of Edward Kenway's legendary odyssey through the Golden Age of Piracy. An interview with Game Director Richard Knight provided plenty of insight on how Ubisoft Singapore has upgraded the Seven Seas adventure. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on July 9, 2026.

Ubisoft's faithful reimagining of Edward Kenway's legendary odyssey through the Golden Age of Piracy. An interview with Game Director Richard Knight provided plenty of insight on how Ubisoft Singapore has upgraded the Seven Seas adventure. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on July 9, 2026. Blasphemous 2: The Third Sin: The Game Kitchen released a surprise update for Blasphemous 2, which shadowdropped during the Summer Showcase. Blasphemous 2: The Third Sin is available now on all platforms.

The Game Kitchen released a surprise update for Blasphemous 2, which shadowdropped during the Summer Showcase. Blasphemous 2: The Third Sin is available now on all platforms. Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns: A stunning remake of the beloved medieval strategy adventure from 1986. The developers shared a first look at gameplay during this year's Summer Showcase. Coming to PC and consoles on August 13, 2026.

A stunning remake of the beloved medieval strategy adventure from 1986. The developers shared a first look at gameplay during this year's Summer Showcase. Coming to PC and consoles on August 13, 2026. Holdfast: American Revolution: Anvil Games shared the gameplay reveal for Holdfast: American Revolution, the latest update coming to Holdfast: Nations At War. The brand new update for the 150-player period shooter is launching on June 11 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X & S.

Anvil Games shared the gameplay reveal for Holdfast: American Revolution, the latest update coming to Holdfast: Nations At War. The brand new update for the 150-player period shooter is launching on June 11 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X & S. They Will Come: A steampunk adventure set on a vast airship in an alternate history of 1897. Developers Game Pop LLC shared a gameplay trailer for this eerie cinematic platformer during the Summer Showcase. Coming to PC in July 2026.

A steampunk adventure set on a vast airship in an alternate history of 1897. Developers Game Pop LLC shared a gameplay trailer for this eerie cinematic platformer during the Summer Showcase. Coming to PC in July 2026. BioEden: Broken Arms Games shared the reveal trailer for the nature simulation game BioEden. You have to build a thriving sanctuary to restore life to a lush planet. Coming to PC on September 3, with a demo out now on Steam, plus a console release later down the line.

Broken Arms Games shared the reveal trailer for the nature simulation game BioEden. You have to build a thriving sanctuary to restore life to a lush planet. Coming to PC on September 3, with a demo out now on Steam, plus a console release later down the line. The Sinking City 2: Lovecraftian survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2 released a new trailer during the Summer Showcase, offering plenty of spine-tingling sights and intense combat encounters. There's a Steam demo available now, and it's coming to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X & S on August 18.

Lovecraftian survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2 released a new trailer during the Summer Showcase, offering plenty of spine-tingling sights and intense combat encounters. There's a Steam demo available now, and it's coming to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X & S on August 18. Skatesterre: Skateboarding and social media star Sterre Meijer made an appearance during the Summer Showcase to reveal Skatesterre, a brand-new arcade skateboarding game inspired by the golden era of skate games. It's coming to PC in Summer 2026.

Skateboarding and social media star Sterre Meijer made an appearance during the Summer Showcase to reveal Skatesterre, a brand-new arcade skateboarding game inspired by the golden era of skate games. It's coming to PC in Summer 2026. Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Blood Moon: Luca Galante of Poncle dropped in to the show to talk about the future of Vampire Survivors' spinoffs, and Legacy of the Bloodmoon, an 'accidental' expansion for the original game, which is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Luca Galante of Poncle dropped in to the show to talk about the future of Vampire Survivors' spinoffs, and Legacy of the Bloodmoon, an 'accidental' expansion for the original game, which is coming soon to PC and consoles. The Alters: Last Variable : 11 Bit Games revealed an expansion for The Alters called Last Variable, which takes place on a hostile alien planet and stars an elder Jan Scientist, a fan favorite character from the base game. Coming to PC and consoles on July 13.

: 11 Bit Games revealed an expansion for The Alters called Last Variable, which takes place on a hostile alien planet and stars an elder Jan Scientist, a fan favorite character from the base game. Coming to PC and consoles on July 13. Aniimo: Aniimo is a creature-collecting RPG full of adorable little guys. Pawprint Studio shared a brand new gameplay trailer for the game during this year's Summer Showcase. Coming to all platforms in Q3 2026.

Aniimo is a creature-collecting RPG full of adorable little guys. Pawprint Studio shared a brand new gameplay trailer for the game during this year's Summer Showcase. Coming to all platforms in Q3 2026. Cordura: A multiplayer psychological horror game where the game's antagonists mimic your friends as you try to survive. A new trailer provided an overview of the central mechanic, where your trust is corrupted as you play. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

A multiplayer psychological horror game where the game's antagonists mimic your friends as you try to survive. A new trailer provided an overview of the central mechanic, where your trust is corrupted as you play. Coming soon to PC and consoles. Chronoscript: The Endless End: An action-adventure game where you play as an editor trapped inside a never-ending, self-writing manuscript. A new gameplay trailer gave us a window into the game's handcrafted sidescrolling world. Coming to PS5 and Steam in Fall 2026.

An action-adventure game where you play as an editor trapped inside a never-ending, self-writing manuscript. A new gameplay trailer gave us a window into the game's handcrafted sidescrolling world. Coming to PS5 and Steam in Fall 2026. Impermanence: A world-premiere trailer for Impermanence revealed a first look at this psychological horror odyssey in which you rebuild the memory of a lost child. Coming soon to Steam.

A world-premiere trailer for Impermanence revealed a first look at this psychological horror odyssey in which you rebuild the memory of a lost child. Coming soon to Steam. The Lift: Supernatural Handyman Simulator: A mind-bending simulation game inspired by the SCP Foundation, where you play as a supernatural handyman. Game Director Ivan Slovtsov shared more about the game, where you renovate and repair intricate devices. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027, and there's a closed playtest coming to Steam on June 14.

A mind-bending simulation game inspired by the SCP Foundation, where you play as a supernatural handyman. Game Director Ivan Slovtsov shared more about the game, where you renovate and repair intricate devices. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027, and there's a closed playtest coming to Steam on June 14. My Cannibal Family: A theme park simulator where you're trying to eat the guests. My Cannibal Family has you constructing an attractive rest stop to lure (and harvest) unlucky visitors. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027, with a playtest available now on Steam.

A theme park simulator where you're trying to eat the guests. My Cannibal Family has you constructing an attractive rest stop to lure (and harvest) unlucky visitors. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027, with a playtest available now on Steam. Mistfall Hunter: Mistfall Hunter is a dark fantasy extraction game where you team up or go solo to take down enemies corrupted by the blood of the gods. A new gameplay trailer offered a closer look at its grimdark world and adrenaline-pumping melee, ranged, and magic combat. Coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on July 29.

Mistfall Hunter is a dark fantasy extraction game where you team up or go solo to take down enemies corrupted by the blood of the gods. A new gameplay trailer offered a closer look at its grimdark world and adrenaline-pumping melee, ranged, and magic combat. Coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on July 29. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival: Narrative Director Antony De Fault revealed more about the story underpinning Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, Saber Interactive's dark survival horror adventure. Coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

Narrative Director Antony De Fault revealed more about the story underpinning Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, Saber Interactive's dark survival horror adventure. Coming to PC and consoles in 2026. DeadRoot: A world premiere trailer for DeadRoot, a medieval metroidvania with a charming cartoon art style. It stars a plucky little snail who is armed to the teeth. Coming soon to PC.

A world premiere trailer for DeadRoot, a medieval metroidvania with a charming cartoon art style. It stars a plucky little snail who is armed to the teeth. Coming soon to PC. The Road of Dust and Sorrow: From developers Painted Black Games, The Road of Dust and Sorrow is a pixel-art survival-horror game inspired by Silent Hill. A new gameplay trailer showed off plenty of gameplay from this supernatural adventure. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

From developers Painted Black Games, The Road of Dust and Sorrow is a pixel-art survival-horror game inspired by Silent Hill. A new gameplay trailer showed off plenty of gameplay from this supernatural adventure. Coming soon to PC and consoles. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis: Game Director Raul Siqueira shed more light on the world, puzzles, and 3D exploration mechanics in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Crystal Dynamics' stunning reimagining of Lara Croft's debut adventure. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12, 2027.

Game Director Raul Siqueira shed more light on the world, puzzles, and 3D exploration mechanics in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Crystal Dynamics' stunning reimagining of Lara Croft's debut adventure. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12, 2027. 1666: Amsterdam: Panache Digital shared an exclusive gameplay feature from 1666: Amsterdam, the new magic-infused adventure from Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Désilets . Coming soon to PC, but you can play the prologue right now on Steam.

Panache Digital shared an exclusive gameplay feature from 1666: Amsterdam, the new magic-infused adventure from Assassin's Creed creator . Coming soon to PC, but you can play the prologue right now on Steam. Exodus: Archetype Entertainment shared the Extended Gameplay Reveal of Exodus to headline this year's Summer Showcase. The deep dive was led by the game's director, Chris King, and dug into the sci-fi RPG's storytelling, choices, combat, companions, and more. Exodus is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in early 2027.

FGS Live From Los Angeles 2026 Announcements

Terminal War: A gameplay reveal trailer for Terminal War, a team-based third-person shooter set in a fractured America in the late 1990s. Coming to Steam Early Access in 2026, with consoles to follow.

A gameplay reveal trailer for Terminal War, a team-based third-person shooter set in a fractured America in the late 1990s. Coming to Steam Early Access in 2026, with consoles to follow. Bel's Fanfare: A release-date trailer for Bel's Fanfare brought us into the charming world of this throwback indie RPG. You play as an aura cleaner on a colossal luxury vessel called The Witch of the Sea. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027.

A release-date trailer for Bel's Fanfare brought us into the charming world of this throwback indie RPG. You play as an aura cleaner on a colossal luxury vessel called The Witch of the Sea. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027. Alkahest: An Action-Adventure RPG set in a murky medieval world, a new gameplay trailer showcases the intricacies of its physics system, melee combat, and reactive environments. Coming soon to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

An Action-Adventure RPG set in a murky medieval world, a new gameplay trailer showcases the intricacies of its physics system, melee combat, and reactive environments. Coming soon to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Grave Seasons: A farming sim with romance options and a murder-mystery twist. Co-founder Emmett Nahil swung by FGS Live from Los Angeles to dig into the systems behind this cozy horror game. Grave Seasons is coming to PC and consoles, and there's a demo coming soon.

A farming sim with romance options and a murder-mystery twist. Co-founder Emmett Nahil swung by FGS Live from Los Angeles to dig into the systems behind this cozy horror game. Grave Seasons is coming to PC and consoles, and there's a demo coming soon. Gemini X: A World Premiere trailer revealed Gemini X, a cybernetic side-scroller in the vein of Mega Man, where you take on rampaging robots to an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack. Coming soon, and you can wishlist it now on Steam.

A World Premiere trailer revealed Gemini X, a cybernetic side-scroller in the vein of Mega Man, where you take on rampaging robots to an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack. Coming soon, and you can wishlist it now on Steam. Ved: Recure: A release date trailer for Ved: Recure offered plenty of gameplay from this action roguelite set inside the 1000th video game you bought but never played. Conjure strategic builds to make your way back to reality. Coming to PC in the Fall with a demo available now on Steam.

A release date trailer for Ved: Recure offered plenty of gameplay from this action roguelite set inside the 1000th video game you bought but never played. Conjure strategic builds to make your way back to reality. Coming to PC in the Fall with a demo available now on Steam. Teeto: Teeto is a 3D platformer in which you play as an adorable blob fighting off corruption by absorbing unique powers to outwit your enemies and save the world. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on July 15, 2026.

Teeto is a 3D platformer in which you play as an adorable blob fighting off corruption by absorbing unique powers to outwit your enemies and save the world. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on July 15, 2026. Paradoxical: Paradoxical is a first-person puzzle game with movable portals, and a new gameplay trailer for this surreal mind-bending adventure aired during FGS Live From Los Angeles, noting that it's coming soon to PC.

Paradoxical is a first-person puzzle game with movable portals, and a new gameplay trailer for this surreal mind-bending adventure aired during FGS Live From Los Angeles, noting that it's coming soon to PC. Shark Dentist: A horror roguelike with a toothpaste twist, Shark Dentist has you cleaning the chompers of one of nature's most deadly creatures, managing resources and constantly hoping you don't end up in their gullet. Coming soon to PC.

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