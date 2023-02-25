Always Sunny Season 16: Mary Lynn Rajskub, Megan Ganz Share BTS Looks It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Mary Lynn Rajskub (Gail the Snail) and writer, director & EP Megan Ganz shared more Season 16 looks.

If nothing else, the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has already proven to be the most social media-friendly production of the series run so far (not counting those early seasons, obviously). In just the past few days, we've learned and/or seen the returns of Mary Lynn Rajskub's Gail the Snail, Mary Elizabeth Ellis' The Waitress, Artemis Pebdani's Artemis, and Jimmi Simpson's Liam McPoyle (with Andrew Friedman's Uncle Jack previously confirmed, as well as writer/EP David Hornsby's Cricket). And based on the posts from filming, it's pretty clear that some kind of face-off will be happening in a bowling alley. Now, we have more looks at filming from Rajskub, followed by a very cool look behind-the-scenes from IASIP writer, director & EP (and The Always Sunny Podcast mastermind) Megan Ganz, who looks to be making an appearance finally in Season 16 – kinda.

And here's a look at Ganz's post sharing a look at a scene that we can't help feeling is going to have a lot more importance than what it might seem out of context:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16: A Dream About to Come True?

Could It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 be the season that Mac's dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As The Gang continues working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.