Always Sunny: Watch Frank Explain What Makes Philly Fans So Special Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia shared a clip of Frank explaining what it is that makes Philly fans so special.

Even with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito spending the week filming Season 16 (which means no The Always Sunny Podcast episode this week), we have a feeling we'll be hearing from them if the Philadelphia Eagles lay the smackdown on the Kansas City Chiefs and walk away with the big win during Super Bowl LVII later today. And with the long-running series' social media accounts still very much active, "Always Sunny" is still doing its part to let its Philly fan freak flag fly. In this do-around, we have Frank (DeVito) explaining (more like preaching) to Mac (McElhenney) what makes Philly fans so special and why an Eagles victory means so much to them.

Here's a look back to the scene from S13E09 "The Gang Wins the Big Game" (directed by Kat Coiro and written by Conor Galvin) where Frank preaches the gospel of Philly greatness (followed by some other cool "Always Sunny" stuff you might enjoy):

Here's a look back at the IASIP Instagram account for yesterday, sharing a look at S05E12 "The Gang Reignites the Rivalry" to demonstrate how Eagles are right now as they flood Arizona for the big game:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Updates

During this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day, Howerton & Megan Ganz (McElhenney is out for this one) kicked things off by letting us know that they had been filming for the past two days. And while details were being kept under wraps, they did share that Day had spent most of his filming day with "his Americas on" (with Ganz explaining that "Americas" was a term Day came up with for Charlie's pro-USA clothes and it's now it the IASIP dictionary).

We then learned that Ganz will be directing two episodes this season and is currently spearheading the wrap-up of the last two scripts. Ganz updated that one of the scripts was sent to them, and she thought they were really going to like it (especially with it clocking in at 25 pages, which Howerton liked because it meant they had space for some improv). In addition, it sounds like we can expect some familiar faces from the IASIP ensemble to return this season, with Andrew Friedman (Charlie's Uncle Jack) name-dropped. One more before we leave you to enjoy the episode? For one episode this season, a "specific gag" will happen to Mac (McElhenney) that will result in how he looks physically and how he sounds (which was followed by laughter). Okay, that's good enough for now. The rest is for you to discover and enjoy. So here's a look at what Day, Howerton & Ganz had to share about how production is going on the 16th season and have a "bigger picture" conversation about acting:

Last week, McElhenney, Day, Howerton & Ganz took a look at S05E02 "The Gang Hits the Road," which sounded like it was recorded before The Gang started filming Season 16. The episode kicked off with a brief update on how things were going from a writing standpoint, sharing that some things have been finished while others are still being worked up (referencing how sometimes scripts are being worked on in trailers during season filming) while also adding that it's running pretty much how it always does at this stage of the game. And then, towards the end of the podcast episode (at around the 49:00 mark), Day shares some personal perspectives on how it feels walking back onto the set again and how it impacts his getting back into character, with McElhenney, Howerton & Ganz joining in to discuss how they get back into the swing of things. Here's a look back – and if you haven't subscribed to The Always Sunny Podcast's YouTube Channel, head on over here to make that dream a reality: