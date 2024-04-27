Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Apple Arcade, puyo puyo, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop Launches New Massive Update

SEGA has a new update available right now for Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, giving the Apple Arcade exclusive title a number of new options.

Article Summary SEGA's Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop gets a big update with 6 new characters.

Explore an all-new single-player challenge mode dungeon in the game.

Join friends in multiplayer co-op play with new cooperative battle rules.

Enjoy five new background music tracks as you play Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop.

SEGA dropped a massive update for Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop this week, giving the Apple Arcade title a ton of new content for players to enjoy. This is one of the biggest updates the exclusive title has received since launch, as players will now have access to six new characters. Those characters include longtime favorites of the series including Shezo, Accord, Draco, Lidelle, Risukuma, and Ally. This brings the grand total of available characters to 30, as they are planning to add more in future updates. You'll also see the addition of an all-new single-player challenge mode dungeon, as well as a new multiplayer co-op play with cooperative battle rules, where players will form teams to compete against other rival teams. All of which has been set to five new tracks of background music. We have more info and a video for you here.

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop

Players can enjoy the rewarding experience of Puyo Puyo matches anytime, anywhere by simply connecting four or more Puyos of the same color and erasing them, creating beautiful chain combos. Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop includes a wide variety of rules and game modes, including the standard rules "Puyo Puyo 2" and "Puyo Puyo Fever". In Adventure Mode, new and old Puyo Puyo characters, appear in 3D graphics, and players can enjoy a new story fully voiced in English! In addition, online battles using Game Center can be played by up to four players, allowing players to enjoy Puyo Puyo with family, friends, and players from around the world.

The game originally launched with 24 playable characters; today's update launches six characters (Shezo, Accord, Draco, Lidelle, Risukuma, and Ally), bringing the total to 30 Characters, with more to come in future updates

Rich customization options

Several game modes and rulesets

Brand new story featuring full voiceovers

Exciting single-player and multiplayer modes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!