The Office: Rainn Wilson Gets Hit with Season 1 Jell-O Prank by Hotel

It wasn't a stapler, but an Italian hotel found a way to prank Rainn Wilson with a "Jell-O flashback" to the early days of NBC's The Office.

Article Summary Rainn Wilson receives a creative Jell-O prank as an homage to The Office scene at an Italian hotel.

Check out the Saturday Night Live's take on the Jell-O stapler office prank.

Cast members like Ed Helms and Kate Flannery react to the prank with humor and heart emojis.

Wilson highlights his ongoing connection to The Office, from pranks to cast reunions.

It seems like no matter where Rainn Wilson goes, Dwight Schrute, his character on The Office, follows. This time it took place at the Plaza Hotel Lucchesi in Florence, Italy where the actor ordered room service and found his knife and fork encased in red Jell-O, a throwback to the 2005 pilot episode of the NBC sitcom during Michael Scott's (Steve Carrell) tour to Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak), he introduced Dwight, who finds out his stapler was encased in Jell-O thanks to his rival Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), the first of many pranks in their ongoing war throughout the series. "This is what happened when I ordered room service at my hotel in Florence… [Plaza Hotel Lucchesi]," the actor wrote on Instagram.

The Office: Rainn Wilson Gets Pranked Again in Dwight Schrute Fashion

It's not only one of the most memorable pranks of The Office, but it's a recurring one throughout the series with its origins in the BBC original created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Even Saturday Night Live parodied the prank when original BBC The Office star Martin Freeman hosted. Wilson's co-stars from the series offered their comments, including Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard, and Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer, chimed in. "Haha!!! That is so wonderful and funny! ❤ 😂," Helms wrote. "I hope you left a giant tip (in jello!)!" while Flannery offered multiple heart emojis.

It's a shame. I wonder what Wilson would have said about another Jim prank on Dwight recreation when Krasinski, who directed and stars in IF (Imaginary Friends), recruited Randall Park to pose as him to troll co-star Ryan Reynolds as he did during The Office season three episode as "Asian Jim." Speaking of The Office, Wilson reunited with castmates Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Brain Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Flannery, and Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton) for an AT&T Business commercial selling his fictional pillows called "Sleep with Rain".

