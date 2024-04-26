Posted in: Preview, Sports, streaming, TV, WWE | Tagged: dark side of the ring, ecw, preview, season 5, The Sandman

Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Ep. 9 Spotlighting The Sandman (VIDEO)

Check out the promo trailer for Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring S05E09: "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon."

Article Summary Upcoming Dark Side of the Ring S05E09 focuses on ECW legend The Sandman.

Episode "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon" airs April 30th on Vice TV.

Official promo trailer released, previewing the wrestler's life inside & outside of the ring.

The Vice TV looks back at the controversial, violent history of The Sandman and ECW.

As much as we've enjoyed – and learned a lot – from the past eight episodes of Vice TV's 10-episode fifth season of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring, we're especially looking forward to the April 30th episode. Because if you put anything ECW in front of us, we're so definitely there – and next week, the spotlight shines on James Fullington, aka The Sandman. In "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon," we get a chance to see what went into making the hardcore company's epitome of brutality and violence – and why the character has endured for so long.

Here's a look at the official promo trailer for "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon," followed by a reminder of how The Sandman earned the title of being an "Extreme Icon":

NEXT WEEK 🚬 In the 90s, the demands of the rabid ECW fan base led to dangerous escalations of violence and controversy. No one embodied this spirit of brutality and lawlessness quite like The Sandman. "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon" premieres Tues at 10P on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/OsPNnvrSUe — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back to a moment between Sabu and The Sandman during their Tables & Ladders Match at ECW November to Remember 1997:

Here's a look back at the announcement from earlier this year, offering a rundown of the topics as well as some teases of what's to come, with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring returning on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10 pm ET:

And we're back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

