Always Sunny: When Jason Kelce Helped Charlie Help Eagles Win SBLII

Let's look back to when Jason Kelce helped Charlie help the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Article Summary Jason Kelce retires from the NFL with HOF-worthy stats and a memorable Eagles career.

His cameo on It's Always Sunny inspired Charlie during the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win.

Kelce and Beau Allen's guest roles on Season 13 poked at the power of fan superstitions.

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney honored Kelce on Instagram earlier today.

After an NFL career lasting 13 seasons that included six postseason appearances, two Super Bowl trips (and one title), and multiple Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro selections, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce held an emotional press conference earlier today to announce that he would be retiring. Kelce ends his football career with some serious hall-of-fame-worthy stats – and we have a feeling that he will be getting a ton of various broadcasting offers. But for fans of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Kelce will always be remembered as one of the two Eagles players (along with Beau Allen) who helped Charlie help the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

During Season 13's "Charlie's Home Alone" and "The Gang Wins the Big Game," Charlie finds himself "home alone" in Paddy's while the rest of The Gang is heading off to the big game (the result of a little Green Man switcheroo on Cricket's part). Unfortunately, Charlie ends up becoming a victim of his own traps – but at his lowest point, Kelce delivers an inspirational speech about how all fans' superstitions really do help their teams win. How inspirational? Enough to convince a man to put his leg back into a bear trap. Here's a look at what Olson and McElhenney had to share via Instagram Stories, along with a clip from "Charlie's Home Alone" where Kelce helps Charlie save the day:

In this episode of the New Heights video podcast, Olson & McElhenney join Jason and Travis Kelce to break the news about who won Kylie Kelce's signed Eagles jacket and reveal how the bidding war actually went down:

And here are our original video reviews & overviews for Season 13's "Charlie's Home Alone" and "The Gang Wins the Big Game" (back in the day when we used to actually do video reviews):

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia s13e08 'Charlie's Home Alone': It's the weekend of Super Bowl LII from Charlie's perspective. While Charlie searches the back office, Cricket steals the suit leaving Charlie home alone to defend himself. Written by Adam Weinstock & Andy Jones and directed by Kat Coiro.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia s13e09 'The Gang Wins The Big Game': It's the most important weekend of their lives and Frank has treated the gang and a crew of their ragtag hangers-on with tickets to see the Eagles in the Super Bowl! Written by Conor Galvin and directed by Kat Coiro.

