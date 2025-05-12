Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Returns to FOX in 2026; Season 20 Set for Midseason

FOX announced that Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! returns in 2026, with Season 20 set to premiere midseason.

In April, FOX gave the green light for four more seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. In addition, Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! was announced to be officially returning to the network with a four-season deal of its own after ending its run on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS (though past seasons will still air through 2030). Earlier today, FOX released its 2025-2026 primetime schedule ahead of its Upfronts presentation for potential advertisers – and with it came the news that the animated series will be back in 2026 for a midseason Season 20 premiere.

In terms of seasons and numbers, the announcement from last month will boost Bob's Burgers from Seasons 16-19, Family Guy from Seasons 24-27, American Dad! from Seasons 20-23, and The Simpsons from Seasons 37-40. Disney+ and Hulu remain the exclusive global streaming home for all four animated series, while linear reruns of American Dad! will continue to air on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS, Adult Swim, and TruTV until at least 2030.

"This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

