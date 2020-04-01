"American Dad!" Season 16: Original The Weeknd Song & More [PREVIEW]

Seth MacFarlane and TBS are doing their part to bring back some American Dad! laughs as soon as possible. The long-running adult animated series is set to return with new Season 16 episodes starting Monday, April 13 – and there's even a new promo to go along with the the good news.

Already renewed for an additional two seasons earlier this year, American Dad! has two major milestones this year still to come. Along with 2020 being the show's 15th anniversary on air, this September will also mark its 300th episode.

The series has proven a major hit for TBS since making the move there from FOX in 2014. The series' most recent season drew in neraly 18 million viewers, and continues to rank as a top-five cable comedy.

Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye are just some of the guest stars appearing this season. Performing artist The Weeknd co-wrote and appears in the May 4 episode, which will also feature an original song from the Grammy Award-winner.

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily – and knows just how to push her father's buttons. Hayley's brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

TBS's American Dad! stars MacFarlane (Stan Smith, Roger), Wendy Schaal (Francine Smith), Scott Grimes (Steve Smith), Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus Heissler), Jeff Fischer (Jeff Fischer), and Patrick Stewart (Deputy Director Avery Bullock).

The animated comedy from 20th Century Fox Television is created by MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.