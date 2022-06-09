American Gods Star Ricky Whittle Is Asking STARZ to #FinishTheStory

Back in August 2021 (five months after the news broke that the cable network was ending the series' run after three seasons), Neil Gaiman gave American Gods fans a sliver of hope. Responding to a question on Twitter about the future of the series, Gaiman reaffirmed that "STARZ and Fremantle are committed to finishing the story." But since that time, things have been painfully quiet. And not to sound pessimistic, but the longer that time goes by the less likely we are to get a fourth season or even a limited series to wrap up what was building to be an epic finale. One person who has given up the cause is series star Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), who took to Twitter earlier today to remind STARZ that they have a story that's ending still needs to be told. Retweeting a tweet from the cable network with a quote from Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks, saying P-Valley "exemplifies our commitment to amplifying narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences, and we are so proud of its continued success." Whittle decided to use that retweet to also praise the series while also asking STARZ to "finish the story of the most diverse show on your slate" along with the hashtags #finishthestory, #AG4 &# AmericanGods.

Here's a look at Whittle's article that lit the speculation fires in our brains:

Now here's a nostalgic look back at the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.