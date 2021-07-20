American Horror Story: COVID-19 Exposure Shutters Season 10 Production

Production on "Part 2" of FX's American Horror Story Season 10 "Double Feature" has been temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case as well as potential exposure to the virus, with the positive test (an actor on the horror anthology series) occurring in "Zone A" of the COVID production protocol that was in place. One of the dozens of productions impacted by the pandemic last year, AHS returned to filming in December 2020 and has completed work on "Part 1" (set to premiere on FX beginning August 25). Variety reached out to Disney and FX, but requests for comment have so far gone unanswered (with the shutdown expected to last at least until the end of this week). The news comes as Los Angeles County faces a rise in COVID cases as well as a new indoor mask mandate "regardless of vaccination status" being implemented by the county's Department of Public Health this past week.

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear", FX offered a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.

Here's a look at FX's official full trailer, including looks at Y: The Last Man, What We Do in the Shadows, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who We Are | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_M4r8wj3Ys)

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

