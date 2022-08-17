Archer Season 13 Teaser: Sterling's Got a New Philosophy of Life

In one week, the 13th season of FXX's Archer will hit screens, and when it does? Fabian (Kayvan Novak) will be looking to spy conglomerate IIA's (International Intelligence Agency) newest acquisition for someone with leadership material. Of course, with Malory (the late Jessica Walter) gone, it should come to anyone's surprise that Fabian's "newest acquisition" would be Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) and the rest of The Agency. Will it end up being a big mistake on Fabian's part or on our "heroes'"- either way, we're expecting a ton of destruction and bloodshed before the smoke clears (and the shell casings drop). But while Cyril (Chris Parnell) may be looking to stake his claim as a leader, Sterling's new "philosophy" to life may just end up getting them all killed. Or end up saving the day. Always hard to tell…

With FXX's Archer set to return to our screens on August 24th, here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier this evening, followed by last week's preview:

Here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, as well as the official overviews for S13E01 "The Big Con" and S13E02 "Operation: Fang":

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? Archer Season 13 Episode 1 "The Big Con": Free drinks, party rooms, and swag bags are just a few of the things the gang is not enjoying at the world's foremost spy convention, Clandesti-con! Written by Mark Ganek. Archer Season 13 Episode 2 "Operation: Fang": Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).