Atlanta Season 3 Teaser: Just Trying to Survive in A Strange Land

During the mostly Europe-set third season of FX's Atlanta, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred /Paper Boi' (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) find themselves in the middle of a successful European tour while navigating new surroundings as outsiders struggling to adjust to their newfound success. But with that success, will the foursome still be able to stay true to themselves and who they are without selling out? That seems to be the question in play in the newest teaser for Glover's Emmy Award-winning series (returning on March 24 for a two-episode Season 3 opener), "Shillin.'"

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for FX's Atlanta, set to return for its third season on March 24th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Atlanta | Shillin' – Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nynDxkGWnh4)

In the previously-released first major promo (though Glover's been a pro at keeping fans updated with some personal behind-the-scenes looks on social media), we kicked things off with a series of scenes that included empty theaters, quiet city streets, rooms in disarray with televisions broadcasting something (??), and we heard "It's after the end of the world, don't you know that yet?" being said over and over, growing in volume. From there, we saw Henry's Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles staring into the camera as he sits alone at a table, with two uniformed servers facing the wall with their backs to the room. From there, the teaser ended with "2022" appearing:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Atlanta | Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P66DFHYGgNw)

During FX Networks' TCA presentation in August, FX chairman John Landgraf offered an update on the third and fourth seasons of Glover's series. After a production shutdown in March 2020, filming resumed at the start of 2021 on Season 3 and 4, with the third season set for 2022 but no definitive premiere date set at that time. "We haven't locked down the scheduling for season 3 yet as it just finished shooting—it's shot primarily in Europe," Landgraf explained. "It's in post-production and it's a lengthy post-production process and part of that is because they're currently in production of season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Atlanta | Visitors – Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq9slWovcCc)

But a definite return date was coming soon, with Landgraf adding, "The reason I can't lock down a date right now is that it's being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Morai's schedule and availability and the length of post, both for season 3 while in the process of producing season 4. I did list it as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation. I think we'll be able to lock down an actual date for 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months."