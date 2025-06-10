Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch

Ballard Official Trailer Offers "Bosch" Fans Best Look Yet at Spinoff

Set to hit on July 9th, here's the official trailer for Prime Video and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Maggie Q-starring Ballard.

Last month, Prime Video released a date announcement teaser, locking in July 9th for the premiere of its Maggie Q-starring Ballard. But now that it's a new month (and we have only a month to go until the spinoff from bestselling author Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy debuts), today seemed as good of a day as any to release the official trailer and key art poster – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above (trailer) and below (poster). Following that, we have all of the additional intel that was previously released- take a look!

Here's a look back at the date announcement teaser that was released, followed by what else we know about the spinoff, with Prime Video dropping all ten episodes of the first season of Ballard in July:

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project," with Connelly executive-producing via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) and Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Bosch: Legacy served as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

During his November 2024 book club livestream with his longtime editor, Asya Muchnick, in support of The Waiting, Connelly covered a wide range of topics beyond just his new Bosch/Ballard novel – including the news that filming on the first season's final episode was set for that week. And in case anyone still had any doubts about Maggie Q as Ballard, Connelly didn't mince words when it came to his support. "So when it came to casting her, we're actually this week filming the last episode of the first season, we have Maggie Q. She is Ballard. Like in the book, she has confrontations with superiors, mostly male, and she gets it and makes it work. There's a physicality to her that works. We got a winner," Connelly shared.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

