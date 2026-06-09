Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Action Director Offers Interesting S03 Tease

Daredevil: Born Again action director Philip J. Silvera teased that Season 3's action will be "leaning into the return of certain characters."

We can debate where things might be going with the third season of Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again. But there's no debating that the second season had some of the best action sequences that we've seen on either the small or big screen in quite some time. And based on what action director Philip J. Silvera had to tease, that's only the beginning. During a piece by The Hollywood Reporter profiling his and the team's work on the second season, Silvera dropped a very interesting tease about the third season, which is currently in production. "I think everyone's going to be surprised with the way we're leaning into the return of certain characters," Silvera shared. Considering who we already know is returning (like Wilson Bethel, more on him in a minute) and who has been seen on set during Season 3 filming, this raises some very interesting possibilities.

Daredevil: Born Again: Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye's Season 3 Look

"It's a really exciting point of departure for the next stage of things because where he ends up is essentially with a clean slate, he doesn't owe anything to anyone, and he is a phenomenally talented killer who is now working for the CIA or some kind of Black Ops situation, which frees him up in all kinds of ways," Bethel shared about Bullseye's new path. heading into the upcoming third season. "In some ways, it feels like it potentially is setting him up to be a version of Bullseye that I think a lot of people will recognize from the comics, who's just a guy who is a killer for hire, who is not encumbered by the Fisks or anyone else really," he continued. "He's his own master, and he's working for the CIA, but at the end of the day, a contract killer is a contract killer, and I don't know how beholden he is to anyone." Wherever Bullseye's journey eventually takes him, we know that he's going to be returning for the now-filming third season – and Bethel is teasing his character's new look.

Here are some screencaps of what Bethel had to share on social media earlier today regarding Bullseye's Season 3 look, followed by his Instagram post:

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