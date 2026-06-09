Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: joe kelly, Mangaverse

The Return Of The Marvel Mangaverse After Twenty-Five Years

Return Of The Marvel Mangaverse with Joe & Jack Kelly, Cody Ziglar, Ashley Allen, Alyssa Wong, Kenny Ruiz, Kei Zama, Mirka Andolfo, Michael Yg

Article Summary Marvel revives the Mangaverse after 25 years with five weekly one-shots launching in September for its anniversary.

Web of Blood and Web of Destiny frame an apocalyptic Mangaverse saga starring Miles Morales, Laura Kinney and Illyana.

Iron Knight, Arcane Avengers and Ghostlocke expand the new Mangaverse with Riri Williams, Bucky Barnes and Kwannon.

Joe and Jack Kelly, Cody Ziglar, Ashley Allen and Alyssa Wong lead a manga-inspired Marvel Mangaverse comeback.

Marvel is bringing back the Mangaverse, twenty-five years later with writers Joe and Jack Kelly, Cody Ziglar, Ashley Allen, Alyssa Wong, and artists Kenny Ruiz, Kei Zama, Mirka Andolfo and Michael Yg, this September. I am surprised it took EIC C.B. Cebulski this long… "The age of super heroes has come to an end, but the Marvel Mangaverse still needs saving. Get set to revisit the world that introduced fans to manga-inspired versions of Marvel's most famous super heroes and villains with a series of five one-shot comics releasing weekly throughout September in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Marvel Mangaverse. Bookended by MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF BLOOD #1 and MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF DESTINY #1, a two-part story co-written by the father-son duo of Joe (Amazing Spider-Man) and Jack Kelly with art by Kenny Ruiz (Path of the Lightsaber, Team Phoenix) that kicks off a dramatic apocalyptic event reverberating into each weekly one-shot, the Mangaverse 25th Anniversary specials pay homage to modern manga storytelling while introducing new versions of fan-favourite Marvel characters and focusing on deep, world-building lore."

RETURN TO THE MANGAVERSE – JUST IN TIME TO SEE IT END?!

25 years have passed since our last visit to the Mangaverse and in MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF BLOOD #1, we discover a world where technology no longer works and magic reigns supreme, where a looming apocalypse threatens to end the world in a sea of flames. That is, unless Miles Morales, Laura Kinney and Illyana Rasputin have something to say about it! But as each attempt to stave off armageddon leads each further down the road of forbidden magic, these friends turned enemies must confront the question of whether their choices really will save the world – or doom it entirely!

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF BLOOD #1

Written by JOE KELLY & JACK KELLY

Art by KENNY RUIZ

Cover by YUJI KAKU

On Sale 9/2

In WEB OF BLOOD and WEB OF DESTINY, readers are re-introduced to the Mangaverse, in a story that's positioned as if the comics line had been published continuously for over two and a half decades in both the real world and in-universe. The trio of Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Weapon X-Tremis (Laura Kinney), and Legion (Illyana Rasputin), friends with very different ideas on how to stop a prophesied apocalypse brought on by the return of the Phoenix, will turn on one another as they wrestle with whether their actions are more likely to save the world… or hasten its destruction. Could the return of the Mangaverse be over before it even starts?

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: IRON KNIGHT #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by KEI ZAMA

Cover by YUJI KAKU

On Sale 9/9

After the dominoes begin to fall in WEB OF BLOOD, writer Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and artist Kei Zama (Edge of Spider-Verse) turn the spotlight to the city of new Chicago and resident Riri Williams, who protects the streets as Ironheart using a mana-powered suit of armor. After losing a close friend, Riri finds herself traveling down a dangerous path of vengeance alongside the legendary sorcerer known as Moon Knight in MARVEL MANGAVERSE: IRON KNIGHT #1, a shonen-inspired and action-packed one-shot, available September 9.

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: ARCANE AVENGERS #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by YUJI KAKU

On Sale 9/16

The next one-shot comes by from the team of rising star writer Ashley Allen (Magik & Colossus) and artist Mirka Andolfo (Ms. Marvel) as they introduce the Arcane Avengers, a reluctant group of sorcerers led by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier. Cursed to defeat and imprison demonic yokai alongside teammates Bloodline and Wiccan, Bucky looks for opportunity to free himself and finally be free from his captor's control. As a new wave of yokai incursion stretches the team's resources, Bucky plots his escape, but the sudden reappearance of his former childhood friend, Hawkeye, throws all his plans into disarray in MARVEL MANGAVERSE: ARCANE AVENGERS #1, on sale September 16.

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: GHOSTLOCKE #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by YUJI KAKU

On Sale 9/23

Bodies are lining the streets as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, carves a bloody swathe through humans and yokai alike. Together with her Shinigami bike, Kwannon, aka Ghostlocke, aims the Spirit of Vengeance at Carnage in a bid to stop his twisted cataclysmic desires in MARVEL MANGAVERSE: GHOSTLOCKE #1 from writer Alyssa Wong (Deadpool) and Michael YG (Iron Fist), in shops on September 23.

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF DESTINY #1

Written by JOE KELLY & JACK KELLY

Art by KENNY RUIZ

Cover by YUJI KAKU

On Sale 9/30

It all comes to a startling conclusion as Joe and Jack Kelly and artist Kenny Ruiz reunite in MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF DESTINY #1 to put Miles, Laura and Illyana at the center of the end of the world. Will these former friends be able to put aside their differences and save the planet before it burns to ash around them? The five-week Mangaverse 25th Anniversary event concludes in dramatic fashion on September 30.

The Kellys have a deep fandom and appreciation for manga and anime and regularly bond over the events of their favorite stories, so co-piloting the Mangaverse 25th Anniversary together felt natural for them. "Every week my dad and I talk for hours about everything that's happening in our favorite comics and manga, so being asked to do this for Marvel has been an honor," explains Jack. "When Lauren and Mark came to me with the Mangaverse project and specifically offered the opportunity to co-write it with Jack, it was an immediate yes," Joe added. "This project is a love letter to manga and anime via the Marvel Mangaverse, brought to stunning life by artist Kenny Ruiz." "My job is to live up to what Joe and Jack Kelly and Yuji Kaku Sensei have created, like a poor shonen hero clearly overwhelmed by the challenge," explains WEB OF BLOOD and WEB OF DESTINY artist Kenny Ruiz, whose past credits include PATH OF THE LIGHTSABER and TEAM PHOENIX, produced with the support of Osamu Tezuka's estate. "But if you live and breathe manga like I do, you know what to do in those situations: grit your teeth, sacrifice everything, and give it your all. I can't tell you anything yet, but I can't stop drawing. This new era of the Mangaverse is demanding everything we have to give—and damn it, we're not backing down." "Every single creator contributing to this celebration are huge manga fans themselves, and many have either come from international manga backgrounds, or have been heavily influenced by manga in their own creative journeys," adds editor Lauren Amaro. "Of course, none of this could exist without the source material that has inspired our creators, so when it came time to cast the main covers, the first person to come to mind was acclaimed mangaka, Yuji Kaku Sensei, who I've had the pleasure of working with on Phases of the Moon Knight. Kaku Sensei collaborated with the writers by taking their initial story pitches and character descriptions and creating an absolutely amazing set of covers, setting the tone for each character's design and helping to modernize Marvel Mangaverse as we return to it 25 years after its debut." "It is a true honor to draw so many Marvel characters that I grew up reading," adds Yuji Kaku. "I challenged myself to merge Western comic and Japanese manga styles by capturing the core essence of both. It was a rigorous task, but incredibly exciting. I hope you all enjoy my designs!" With five main covers for the Marvel Mangaverse one-shots by renowned mangaka Yuji Kaku, as well as special promotional artwork focusing on the trio of Miles Morales, Laura Kinney and Illyana Rasputin.

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