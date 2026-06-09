Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: Zaria Fights For The North American Women's Title

Tonight on WWE NXT, Zaria gets a shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship against Tatum Paxley (we're sure no one will interfere).

Article Summary WWE NXT tonight features Tatum Paxley defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Zaria.

Kendal Grey battles Kelani Jordan on NXT, with the winner becoming No. 1 contender to Lola Vice’s title.

Naraku faces Mason Rook in a high-stakes NXT showdown, with a potential championship opportunity hanging above.

Fraxiom returns to WWE NXT against Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, while Mr. NXT is decided in a wild pageant.

The NXT North American Championship is up for grabs again tonight, as Tatum Paxley will defend her title against Zaria in tonight's main event of WWE NXT. The past several weeks have been pretty good for the women's division in terms of matches, but it just seems like no one can get a clean win, or a win at all, without someone coming down at the last minute to interfere. But hey, we're sure that won't happen tonight at all… Plus the return of Fraxiom, the Mr. NXT Pageant (which we genuinely have to question why this exists), and two #1 Contender matches. We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on The CW starting at 8 pm ET.

Tatum Paxley Defends Against Zaria Tonight on WWE NXT

The NXT Women's North American Championship will be on the line when Tatum Paxley defends the gold against Zaria. The Australian powerhouse has been on a tear in NXT since tossing Sol Ruca off the perch and through a table, but a singles title of her own has still eluded her. After a dominant performance against Lizzy Rain, Zaria earned the right to be the No. 1 Contender to Paxley's North American Title. Will Paxley overcome one of her most dangerous challengers yet, or will Zaria's reign of terror begin?

The No. 1 Contender to Lola Vice and the NXT Women's Title will be decided when Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan lock horns inside the ring. Both Superstars are worthy challengers to Vice, but only one can earn a future championship opportunity. Will Grey or Jordan earn the right to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship? Two of NXT's newest Superstars will go one-on-one when Naraku and Mason Rook throw down in the center of the ring. With a potential NXT Championship opportunity up for grabs, which Superstar will earn the massive win?

Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels vie for the title of Mr. NXT in a must-see pageant. Former NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom make their highly anticipated return to take on the team of Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno. Will Nathan Frazer and Axiom score the win in their return, or will Dar and Moreno prove to be formidable foes?

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