Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: blind bag, energon, m.a.s.k., robert kirkman

Spoilers! Unannounced Hasbro I.P. Joins Energon In M.A.S.K. Blind Bag

Spoilers! Unannounced Hasbro property in a new comic by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici in tomorrow’s M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bag

Article Summary Hasbro’s M.A.S.K. #1 blind bags reportedly hide surprise bonus comics, from Skybound.

Big Hasbro reveal by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici appears in select M.A.S.K. blind bags.

That surprise comic signals a familiar character joining Skybound’s Energon Universe alongside Transformers, G.I. Joe, Void Rivals.

Hasbro’s blind bag rollout revives Skybound’s hit gimmick, using rare unannounced comics to fuel collector frenzy.

Bleeding Cool already scooped the news that inside at least some of the M.A.S.K. #1 blind bags published tomorrow by Skybound/Image Comics is a new, surprise comic book called M.A.S.K. Origins #1, telling the backstory of the new M.A.S.K. team, from Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Andrea Milana, Dan Mora, Lee Loughridge, and Mike Spicer. That's right, folks, Walking Dead creator, current Transformers writer, and owner of Skybound, Robert Kirkman, is writing M.A.S.K. origins stories. And this previously unsuspected, unnamed comic book will be in those blind bags. Well, some of them. And now we have the visual proof.

But more than that. Much more. Because one of the other books is much more of a surprise. Collection Upgrade have let the cat out of the blind bag on eBay… regarding the contents of another of the M.A.S.K. #1 blind bag. And… this is the big one, folks. It's Rom.

Rom #1 by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici, the Void Rivals team. Which means that, yes, Rom is joining M.A.S.K. along with Transformers, G.I, Joe and Void Rivals in the Energon Universe, from Image Comics and Skybound.

Rom the Spaceknight was a Marvel Comics superhero who originated from the license to a 1978 Parker Brothers electronic action figure and created a rich backstory, personality, and integration into the Marvel Universe, outlasting the toy. Written by Bill Mantlo and drawn by Sal Buscema, later Steve Ditko, the series ran until 1986. With Rom, a poet from the planet Galador, who underwent a process to become a Spaceknight when the shapeshifting, sorcery-using alien invaders known as Dire Wraiths threatened his world, and who follows them to Earth.

IDW Publishing, who previously had the Hasbro license, who now own Parker Brothers, rebooted Rom and crossed over with other Hasbro properties like Transformers and G.I. Joe. In 2023, Marvel began releasing omnibus collections of the original 1979–1986 series. And now it seems it's Skybound's turn to bring Rom into a wider storytelling universe, and they are doing it by blind bag.

It was Skybound that started the blind bag craze in comic books, and they did so better than anyone with the first, Invincible: Battle Beast #1, by putting bonus comic books in there that could not, or should not exist. Like a special edition of Invincible: Battle Beast #2, which wouldn't be out for another month. Or a reprint of the Invincible/Spider-Man crossover from Marvel's own Marvel Team-Up comic book. That shouldn't have been allowed. And since, while many have copies of Skybound's innovation, and have seen lots of success, none have come close to that initial blind bag that held impossibility inside that plastic.

And now, this week, they return to the blind bag with M.A.S.K. #1, launching the Hasbro action espionage toyline into the Energon Universe. And now, it seems, Rom as well.

MASK #1 CVR R BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr, Pierluigi Casolino (CA) Various

NEW SERIES THE NEXT PHASE OF THE ENERGON UNIVERSE STARTS HERE! The world is becoming a terrifying place. Matt Trakker needs your help saving it. Enter M.A.S.K. — a network of specialists recruited to respond to the next global emergency. At a moment's notice, Trakker and his agents can deploy bleeding-edge technology that converts their vehicles–and their drivers–into the ultimate weapon. But Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. are one step ahead in a secret arms race, scouring the globe for deadly weapons from this planet and beyond, ready to sell out the entire human race. Only M.A.S.K. can stop them… but will Trakker's own secrets jeopardize their entire mission? Powerhouse creators DAN WATTERS and PYE PARR launch the most anticipated new series of the year, where anyone–and everyone–in the Energon Universe must join the fight for humanity's survival. This is the first-ever Energon Universe blind bag program. The blind bags will include a chance to get ANY of the solicited M.A.S.K. #1 covers, A-K, intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are rare SURPRISE variant covers related to the Energon Universe that can be found in these blind bags. Those SURPRISE covers will not be announced publicly in advance of the M.A.S.K. #1 release. $5.99 6/10/2026

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